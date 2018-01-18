League of Legends Adds Sweetheart, Lunar Splash Arts to PBE

New splash arts for six upcoming League of Legends skins have now been added to the PBE, and they’re all looking pretty stunning.

The new skins in question that now have their splash arts added to the PBE are Arctic Ops Gragas, Lunar Guardian Warwick, Lunar Guardian Nasus, Lunar Empress Lux, Sweetheart Xayah, and Sweetheart Rakan. All of these skins were revealed not too long ago through various League of Legends social media accounts that showed off the PBE preview of the six new skins before they were added to the PBE soon after for players to try out themselves.

While most of the reveals for the skin lines such as the Lunar and Heartseeker skins were expected to come around this time, Gragas’ skin is a pleasant surprise for those who are looking to get a new cosmetic for the burly brawler. His skin will be the first to release with it being scheduled to hit the store during patch 8.2.

The other skins, however, will remain on the PBE for a bit longer. Lunar skins for Warwick, Nasus, and Lux that are part of this year’s Lunar Revel event are all scheduled for an 8.3 release alongside the Sweetheart skins for Xayah and Rakan. The start of the year is typically accompanied by the Lunar Revel skin reveals, and with February so close, the skin pairing of Xayah and Rakan for the heart-themed skins seemed like a no-brainer given the two champions’ relationship.

You can check out all of the skins’ new splash arts in the gallery included courtesy of images pulled from the PBE by Surrender@20, but if you’re looking into buying the Lunar skins or own some older skins like Warring Kingdoms Katarina, you’ve got more to look forward to in the form of chromas. Below are all of the chromas coming soon that can be seen through their PBE boards post.

Lunar Empress Lux Chromas:

Ruby

Peridot

Rose Quartz

Amethyst

Turquoise

Lunar Guardian Nasus Chromas:

Ruby

Meteorite

Pearl

Turquoise

Lunar Guardian Warwick Chromas:

Ruby

Meteorite

Pearl

Turquoise

Golden Chromas: Will be available through loot