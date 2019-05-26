League of Legends Is Releasing Two New Esports Passes

Two new League of Legends passes are releasing soon, both of them centered around the game’s esports scene. The Team Pass and Fan Pass are the two different products releasing on May 31st, each of them offering the same types of rewards that include Masterwork Chests, a chroma for a Braum skin, and Blue Essence. The difference between the Team Pass and Fan Pass is where they’ll be released though since the region you play in will determine which pass is available to you.

Riot Games revealed the two passes recently and set May 31st as the day for their release, a date which comes just before the start of the Summer Split. Players have already gotten accustomed to some rewards that are given out for watching pro games through the LoL Esports site, and the Fan Pass and Team Pass are evolutions of that that are sold for 980 RP each.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Our goal is to create ways to celebrate esports both when watching matches and playing games on Summoner’s Rift,” Riot said about the passes. “In past years, major events like the Mid-Season Invitational and the World Championship have provided fans with esports themed items and starting with 2019 Summer Split we’re expanding this effort into the regular season through Team & Fan Pass.”

The Fan Pass will launch in Brazil, Turkey, Latin America, Japan, and Oceania, and by purchasing it, players will get a set of missions that’ll be completed by watching games through the esports site and by playing the game yourself. Half the revenue from the pass will be given to teams in whatever region the buyer is in, and the rewards include icons, an emote, a ward skin, a chroma for Dragonslayer Braum, Blue Essence, key fragments, and two Masterwork Chests.

For players in the LCS and LEC regions, you’ve got the Team Pass heading your way. These passes are centered around specific teams from those regions and give buyers nearly identical rewards, though these are focused specifically on the teams from those regions. This means that you’ll have emotes and icons that show off the TSM or G2 logo or whatever other team you pick from those regions. Only one of each pass can be purchased, and half the revenue from those passes will go to the chosen teams.

Riot Katana, esports product manager at Riot Games, acknowledged that players might want to support teams which aren’t in their region and said the team plans to address this moving forward. Riot’s reveal of this feature follows the unveil of the Pro View experience, another esports-focused product.