League of Legends Reworks Unsealed Spellbook

The latest League of Legends patch notes include a completely redone version of the Unsealed Spellbook Keystone Rune and gives it a new effect that swaps Summoner Spells to one-time uses.

Unsealed Spellbook still goes by the same name and will continue to be found in the Inspiration rune path, but it’s effect will work much differently than its current version. Riot Games explained in the patch notes that Unsealed Spellbook wasn’t truly living up to its intended purpose and only fulfilled some of Riot’s goals.

“Unsealed Spellbook was intended to offer a keystone option for players who wanted to be able to reactively opt into a different summoner spell to match the current game state,” the Patch 8.9 notes said. “Problem is, the old Unsealed Spellbook required far too much advance planning, and then locked the player into that choice for far too long. In reality, many players took Unsealed Spellbook just for a lower Flash cooldown, not caring a ton about the swapping gameplay except to get Teleport every once in awhile.”

To put Unsealed Spellbook back on the right track, the rune will now let players swap to a temporary Summoner Spell that can be used once before reverting back to the original. It can also be used anywhere on the map, so you won’t have to return to the base to swap out your new spell.

“The new Unsealed Spellbook can be swapped anywhere—as long as you’re out of combat. Once you use the new summoner spell, it’s back to your old one,” the notes continued. “This solves both of the previous problems: requiring too much preparation, and locking you in for too long.”

Riot also took care of a bug that involved the Keystone Rune among other changes that were detailed in the official notes found below.

