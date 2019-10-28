League of Legends Is Bringing Back URF Soon, Here’s When You Can Play

League of Legends players’ prayers are being answered on October 28th now that Riot Games is officially bringing back URF. This rapid-fire game mode is the one where the Golden Spatulas and Urf the Manatee come from, the one where players can sling abilities left and right with extremely low cooldowns and tons of damage. The game mode’s re-release also has an official start time, and it’s not far away now.

According to the support page for the anniversary event, URF will be back at 4 p.m. PDT on October 28th. It’ll continue until November 8th, so players have around a week and a half to play URF before it takes its leave.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“We’ve already committed to bringing back game modes in various posts in the last year, so we are excited to be bringing URF back during our 10 Year Celebration!” Riot said about the return of the fast-paced game mode. “URF resumes on October 28th at 4:00 PM PDT and ends on November 8th.”

That start time may work for people in and around that time zone, but others in different regions around the world may not be so pleased with the release time. Riot’s Jeremy “Riot Brightmoon” Lee, the lead producer for gameplay on League, addressed frustrations on Twitter by explaining that the start time was selected to allow for Riot to address server needs as they arise. It’s still not ideal for those outside of North America, but it makes sense considering how many people will be rushing in to play URF.

I know the start times for URF are not ideal for most regions – we are starting at this weird time so we can ensure the servers are stable and we can slowly increase capacity without things blowing up. Hang in there!! pic.twitter.com/JGQ9FdwVdv — Jeremy Lee (@RiotBrightmoon) October 28, 2019

Riot announced the return of URF during its 10-year celebration stream where it went over what’s coming to League this preseason and how the universe will be expanded with even more games. This version of URF is the one players have been asking for that lets teams choose their champions instead of hoping they get someone they want to play as. This means it’s going to be full of overpowered champions blowing people up from all directions, but are they really overpowered if everyone’s overpowered?

Though the days of rewards for the anniversary event have technically ended, those missions are still live for players to complete and will be available for weeks until they’re removed. They’re completed by playing matchmade games which includes URF, so playing a few rounds of this game mode will be a quick way to take care of any lingering missions.