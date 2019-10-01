League of Legends Worlds Merch Goes Live With an XL Elder Dragon Figure

League of Legends’ World Championship event is starting very soon with the first matches scheduled to begin on October 2nd. For everyone who’s not attending the matches live in Europe, you can watch the event from home, perhaps decked out in your League of Legends clothing that’s now been revealed for the event. Riot Games’ merch page for the Worlds 2019 collection went live on Tuesday to reveal everything from a collectible figure immortalizing the Elder Dragon to jackets and joggers along with one in-game cosmetic.

The merch page can be seen here with the Elder Dragon XL Figure highlighting the collection of this year’s Worlds event. It’s a blue and white dragon with a greenish tongue that sits atop a detailed base like the rest of the League of Legends figures do now. You’ll notice from looking at the design that it’s also got a ward sitting next to it to simulate a ward someone would drop in the dragon pit. Since it’s one of the XL figures, it’s a bit bigger than most and is just over five inches tall and five inches wide. It’s $30, and you can pick up your figure now.

If figures aren’t your thing and you’d rather your Worlds merch be more functional, there’s a bunch of other products in the store to commemorate the event. Hoodies, t-shirts, joggers, jackets, a hat, and a collectible pin are just some of the other options in the merch collection.

The undisputed ruler of the skies is here to introduce the 2019 Worlds Collection as Series 3 Special Edition XL Figure #13. From now until November 10th you will also receive an Elder Dragon Summoner Icon with every purchase Worlds Collection: https://t.co/cVlVwPMLfH pic.twitter.com/7OWrMAjXfQ — Riot Games Merch (@RiotGameMerch) October 1, 2019

one last thing: 2019 Worlds products (minus the pin) will come with the option to add a Summoner’s Cup Mini as an add-on! 15 dollars/Euros, if you want it make sure to check the add-on box on the product page of whatever product you’re buying it with (it’s unchecked by default) pic.twitter.com/mpBYgnUFQX — Jeff(rey) (@RiotZephyreal) October 1, 2019

It was also announced that if you’re planning on picking anything up from the merch event within a certain amount of time, you’ll get an Elder Dragon Summoner Icon to use in-game. Select items in the store also provide buyers the option to add on a mini Summoner Cup to the order for $15.

League of Legends teams will start their matches on October 2nd when the first of the games begin. To make sure you don’t miss any of the outcomes of these matches, you can check the full schedule here to see what the matchups look like.