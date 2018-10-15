‘League of Legends’ Xayah & Rakan DUO Figure Revealed

Riot Games unveiled League of Legends’ first DUO figure variant with both Xayah and Rakan part of the new figure set.

The Riot Games Merch Facebook page shared a new post on Monday that revealed the first DUO figure variant that it teased months ago. Kicking off Series 3 with a Teemo figure, Riot Games said that it had special-edition figures for different champions coming later in the year. The first of those is the Xayah & Rakan figure that costs $45 and comes with two figures, one for each champion.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“Is there any duo more perfect to be our first DUO figure set?” the merch page for the Xayah & Rakan figure said. “Nope – and this feisty couple wouldn’t have any other way. Xayah & Rakan kick off our DUO figure variants as #05 in the Series 3 figure line. The Rebel and The Charmer ready to spring into action to protect each other from all of their enemies in Runeterra.”

Shipping in one collectible box with two figures included, both champions are shown in their base skins and in different poses unique to each figure. They’re as wide and as tall as other League of Legends merch figures typically are, so size won’t be compromised in the DUO variants.

While the figure is the first in Riot Games’ DUO series of figures, it’s not the only Xayah & Rakan product that’s been revealed. A set of bracelets was also revealed that costs $75 and comes with two bracelets, one each for Xayah and Rakan. The bracelets come with different charms that reflect the champions that they’re made for, a gift that Riot Games says is perfect for duo partners or significant others.

Last on the list of Xayah & Rakan merch items is the Faux Pocket Tee, a $30 v-neck t-shirt that has a fake pocket on the front with the two champions hanging off of it.

“While the pocket is fake, the bond between Xayah & Rakan is quite real,” the merch description for the shirt said. “The two are inseparable and always there for each other. Show off their bond with this faux pocket tee.”

All of the Xayah & Rakan merch items are now available through Riot Games Merch and can be seen all in one spot through the special landing page for the products.