Creepy Leaked ‘Sonic the Hedgehog’ Movie Poster Confirmed to Be Real

Earlier this week a leaked poster for the upcoming Sonic the Hedgehog live-action movie made its rounds and many were hoping that it was just a bad photoshop job with his freakishly long, furred leg. Welp … hope you like Daddy Longlegs, because the viral poster has just been proven real.

The Sonic poster is real… 😭 pic.twitter.com/zXxtR8T5L0 — Gajan Kulasingham (@gogogajman) December 14, 2018

And for a bonus reaction:

That’s right, those legs were meant for going fast.

Just like the first time the poster made its rounds, the confirmation inspired some pretty awesome memes and reactions. From hilarious contributions, to down right terrifying, here are the best of the best that we could find:

Of course being the internet, there were tons more to choose from but that’s a dark hole we’re not quite sure we can survive. Still – with the previous prototype image that made the rounds yesterday, we were hoping that the “legs for days” take was just a fluke or a cruel prank. Alas, life is cruel.

As for the film itself, Sonic the Hedgehog arrives in theaters on November 8, 2019. For now, we know that Ben Schwartz will be voicing Sonic the Hedgehog while Jim Carrey will be taking on the role of his arch nemesis, Doctor Robotnik.

Thoughts on all of the hooplah surrounding the live-action Sonic the Hedgehog movie? What do you hope to see when it drops during the holiday season next year? Join in on the conversation in the comment section below, or hit me up over on Twitter @DirtyEffinHippy!