Left 4 Dead-Like Game Free to Try for a Limited Time

A new four-player co-op game similar to Left 4 Dead is free to try for a limited time. Left 4 Dead is one of the best co-op games of all and was part of a whole new wave of horde shooters. The game came out around the same time as Call of Duty: World at War, which also had a four-player zombie horde mode that drastically changed the entire franchise. Left 4 Dead was a huge phenomenon for several years, but like all Valve games, it made two amazing games and then never made a third one. Why? We have no idea. However, a number of studios have attempted to replicate that style in various ways over the years with games like Back 4 Blood and The Anacrusis.

Speaking of which, The Anacrusis is free-to-play on Steam right now. It's not free to own, but you can try it for free on Steam for the entire weekend. However, if you do like it, the game is on sale for $9.89 during this trial period so you can get it for cheap. Nevertheless, if you like Left 4 Dead, you'll probably get a kick out of this. The game places four players on a massive spaceship and has them fighting against hordes of aliens and the gameplay itself is very, very much like Left 4 Dead. Even one of the animations of a player getting grappled on to by a tendril and pulled away is similar to the Valve zombie game. You can read a description of the game below.

"The Anacrusis is a four-player, cooperative first-person shooter set aboard a massive starship stranded at the edge of explored space. Team up with your friends in an infinitely-replayable fight against alien hordes to unlock perks, weapons, and new ways to play that you can share with your team!"

However, according to Steam data, only 500 or so people are actually playing the game. So, if you're interested, you may want to rally your own squad to play it. Nevertheless, the game has positive reviews on Steam, so it seems like those that play it do like it!

Are you going to check out The Anacrusis? Let me know in the comments or hit me up on Twitter @Cade_Onder.