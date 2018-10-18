‘Left 4 Dead’ Franchise Now Enhanced for Xbox One X

The Xbox One backwards compatibility is a feature that many Xbox users in this generation love. It gives players a chance to revisit their favourite games from the last generation, with many of the titles getting a considerable boost over on the Xbox One X.

That list of over 500 titles continues to grow each month as well as those that receive those coveted enhancements. One of the latest franchises to see a surge in performance is the beloved Left 4 Dead franchise from Valve! Sure, it’s not a Left 4 Dead 3 like we’ve all been hoping for, but it does give us a reason to hop back into the spooky co-op narrative just in time for Halloween!

Haven’t played any of the Left 4 Dead games? Here’s what you need to know:

“Set in the immediate aftermath of the zombie apocalypse, L4D’s survival co-op mode lets you blast a path through the infected in four unique “movies,” guiding your survivors across the rooftops of an abandoned metropolis, through rural ghost towns and pitch-black forests in your quest to escape a devastated Ground Zero crawling with infected enemies. Each “movie” is comprised of five large maps, and can be played by one to four human players, with an emphasis on team-based strategy and objectives.

New technology dubbed “the AI Director” is used to generate a unique gameplay experience every time you play. The Director tailors the frequency and ferocity of the zombie attacks to your performance, putting you in the middle of a fast-paced, but not overwhelming, Hollywood horror movie.”

The second game was even better, taking that survival experience with friends to an entirely different level!

Each month this backwards compatibility list continues to grow with popular franchises such as the Mass Effect Trilogy, Red Dead, Batman, Dragon Age, and more. With hundreds of titles available now on the list, and more continuously on the way, Xbox One users can continue to enjoy old favourites without having to switch between the two systems.

How it works is players can take their old 360 discs and put it into the Xbox One. The system will read it and update the title just like any other game. Unlike the PlayStation 4, you aren’t expected to re-pay for a game you already own. No longer have the disc or see an older title that you never picked up? A digital version of the game will be available for purchase in the Microsoft store.

