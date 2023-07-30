Legend of the Five Rings Is Getting a Video Game

Palindrome Interactive is developing a video game set within the world of Legend of the Five Rings. This week, Asmodee Entertainment and Palindrome Interactive announced a new partnership in which Palindrome would develop a "roguelite autobattler video game" based on Legend of the Five Rings. The game involves creating expeditions of samurai willing to travel deep into the Shadowlands to investigate new adversaries threatening the Emerald Empire. Players will need to hone fresh recruits into battle-tested veterans as they head on expeditions and shift strategies as they face different challenges in the Shadowlands. As a strategy game, the key to the game will be planning and adaptation as opposed to combat prowess.

Legend of the Five Rings is a fantasy world heavily inspired by feudal Japan and other eastern Asian cultures. The Legend of the Five Rings has been used as the setting for trading card games, board games, and tabletop games, including as a setting for Dungeons & Dragons. The property is currently managed by Fantasy Flight Games, with several board games currently under development.

Palindrome Interactive is a relatively new studio, with only Immortal Realms: Vampire Wars as their only current game. The company is based out of Sweden and was purchased by the Embracer Group, Asmodee's parent company back in 2020.

The announcement of a Legends of the Five Rings video game isn't exactly a surprise, given that Embracer recently announced a plan to have a "greater focus on internal IP" as part of a plan to reorganize the company earlier this year. While Embracer's Twin Sails Interactive (formerly known as Asmodee Digital) had adapted various board games into video games, Asmodee previously announced plans to expand certain IPs into other media, with Legends of the Five Rings specifically pointed at as an example.