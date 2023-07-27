New Critical Role Game Announced

Critical Role has announced a new card game starring Bell's Hells. Darrington Press has announced Caper Cards: Bell's Hells, a new cooperative card game designed by Manny Vega, with art by David Rodrigues, graphic design by Matt Paquette & Co., and editing by Jeff Fraser. The new card game features players using Bell's Hells to pull off a daring heist. Each character card in the game has a different value and the goal of the game is to exceed the value of the treasure card they're pursuing without going over 21. Each character card has an ability as well, with Chetney being able to be used as either a 6 or a 9...which is very appropriate given his personality. According to Darrington Press, the game takes about 20 minutes to play and can support 1-4 players.

Darrington Press is the publishing arm of Critical Role and has announced a mix of Critical Role related games and original games. They've also been ramping up their publishing schedule lately, with Till The Last Gasp and Queen by Midnight joining Caper Cards for release this year. Darrington Press is also working on at least two new RPGs – the Candela Obscura game highlighted in Critical Role's Candela Obscura series and Daggerheart, which is rumored to be a competitor to Dungeons & Dragons. Both Candela Obscura and Daggerheart will be previewed at Gen Con this year, while Queen by Midnight will debut at the upcoming convention, which takes place next week in Indianapolis.

Caper Cards: Bell's Hells will be released in October. Its retail price will be $14.99.