The Charizard Card Frenzy Has Begun Once Again

People are paying big bucks for the newest Charizard Pokemon cards. Pre-release events for Obsidian Flames, the new Pokemon Trading Card Game set, are taking place this weekend. Because of an interesting near-simultaneous release for the Japanese and English sets (something that almost never happens due to the differing release schedules between Japan and the rest of the world), this means that this weekend is the first chance that we're seeing some brand new Charizard cards in the wild and hitting secondary markets.

There are a total of four Charizard ex cards in the new Obsidian Flames set – a standard version, a Full Art version, a Secret Illustration Rare version, and a Gold rare version. The Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex is currently selling on eBay for an average of $250 per card, while the Gold Rare card is selling for an average of $139.25 per card. The Full Art version is selling for about $75 per card. Keep in mind that the prices for all three cards are likely inflated as the population of all three cards are still relatively low.

Keep in mind that there's another Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex about to hit the market, with the Scarlet & Violet – 151 set due for release in September. That card is current selling for about $200 on eBay, which indicates that it will likely sell for around the same price as the Obsidian Flames Secret Illustration Rare Charizard ex.

The Obsidian Flames set will be a weird release, as it contains fewer meta-relevant cards than typical releases. There are also fewer Secret Illustration Rare cards and Illustration Rare cards than the Paldea Evolved set, which could make an impact on the set's overall popularity. Still, Charizard cards are proven sellers, so this could be a hot set simply because it contains four different Charizard cards.