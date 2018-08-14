New ‘The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time’ Tribute Album Goes Full-on Metal

Fan-made tribute albums are nothing new and Nintendo’s notorious The Legend of Zelda franchise has housed many through the years. But if you’re like me and have a taste for all things metal, the latest Ocarina of Time tribute album is right up your alley.

Called Temple of Time, the latest The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time tribute album ditches the ‘ocarina’ part of the game and opts for something a bit heavier. With eight tracks total, the Temple of Time album by Ro Panuganti is nothing short of phenomenal and lets fans of the series get their head bangin’ whiplash on through the power of Link and his adventures. Plus, the mix of metal and the traditional album worked out surprisingly well and is definitely worth the listen for anyone jonesing for the beloved series.

Videos by ComicBook.com

“I wanted to keep tradition with my last EP, The Dark Hunter, and give the first song a taste of every other tune.. So we have Temple of Time, or “In Time” as I named it on the album, full of delays, roaring choruses, and crazy references to every temple! I hope you all are excited for this album which you can pre-order RIGHT NOW! All your support is insanely appreciated, supports my ability to make more HQ videos and songs, and also supports the composer!” Ro Panuganti said.

“On this track itself, this game came out 20 years ago and my Dad was recommended it by the ‘Guy’ at Sam’s Club. Little did we know this would be one of my favorite games, an adventure I couldn’t stop playing, and every level told stories beyond stories. Temple of Time felt like an achievement, a mighty safe bastion that rewards you with the peace. I like to think the people of Hyrule went there to talk about time, and then barbecue in the courtyard over,” he added, regarding the track at the top of the article.

To listen to the rest of this incredible metal experience, check out his official YouTube channel right here to see even more of this amazing fan tribute!