LEGO Mario Kart and 3 New Sets Announced for Mario Day

Nintendo and LEGO dropped a surprise announcement by revealing that a LEGO Mario Kart collab is coming in 2025. The announcement was a special reveal at the very end of the MAR10 Day presentation LEGO held on Saturday just before the official "Mario Day" holiday on March 10th. Several LEGO Mario sets were revealed during the same event, too, including one featuring a Bowser train, another for King Boo's haunted mansion, and a Peach's Castle set that depicts a battle with Roy.

The full presentation for the Mario Day announcements from LEGO can be seen here, but the most important part about the LEGO Mario Kart plans was highlighted as well by the Nintendo of America Twitter account which shared the brief teaser trailer below. No other context on the collab was provided, but Nintendo reaffirmed the plans for LEGO Mario Kart to release in 2025.

