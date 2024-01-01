New LEGO Super Mario and Sonic The Hedgehog Sets Launch For January 2024

Each product has been independently selected by our editorial team. We may receive commissions from some links to products on this page. Promotions are subject to availability and retailer terms.

LEGO dropped well over 100 new sets in the wee hours of New Year's Day 2024, and releases in the Super Mario and Sonic the Hedgehog lineups were among them. This includes the Bowser's Muscle Car Super Mario expansion set, which clocks in with 458 pieces and a reasonable $29.99 price tag.

Details about each of the new releases can be found below. Note that the 40681 LEGO Food Truck set is free with any LEGO Shop purchase of $190 or more through January 16th (or while supplies last). You should also keep in mind that the the 71360, 71387 or 71403 Starter Courses are required for interactive play in the Super Mario lineup. You can find those sets here at LEGO and here on Amazon.

71432 Dorrie's Sunken Shipwreck Adventure ($44.99) / See at LEGO: "Includes 4 LEGO brick-built Super Mario character figures – Dorrie, a Cheep Cheep, Cheep Chomp and Blooper. Spin the platform to uncover the Key Block hidden in the clamshell and open the treasure chest to get the gem. The Question Block offers random rewards, and the Cheep Chomp can chomp an interactive figure in its mouth triggering fun digital reactions."

71431 Bowser's Muscle Car ($29.99) / See at LEGO: Features include a lever that activates tricks like the ability to make the hood ornament move. The set also includes a brick-built figure of Super Mario character Bowser with an Action Tag.

71428 Yoshis' Egg-cellent Forest ($9.99) / See at LEGO: "Features Pink Yoshi and Yellow Yoshi toy LEGO Super Mario figures, plus a brick-built forest with an apple tree and the Yoshi's Egg element. Help the Yoshis collect apples from the tree, put them in a basket and look after the Yoshi's Egg."

76996 Sonic the Hedgehog Knuckles' Guardian Mech ($34.99) / See at LEGO: "Features a buildable mech with dual blasters, a glider and a Master Emerald, plus 2 video game characters, Knuckles and Rouge."



LEGO Super Mario

LEGO and Nintendo have been partnering on sets for the last three years now. For the most part, the sets have focused on a Super Mario line that interacts with electronic figures such as Mario, Luigi, and Peach. The sets have adapted characters and locations from various games in the series, including New Super Mario Bros. U and Super Mario 3D World. Over the last few years, those sets have even expanded to focus on Mario-adjacent games, including Luigi's Mansion. In August, several sets based on the SNES Donkey Kong Country series were also released, adding characters like Donkey Kong, Diddy, Dixie, and Funky.