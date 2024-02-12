Nintendo Switch 2 Has a Huge Feature the Switch Doesn't, Reveals Rumor

According to a new rumor, the Nintendo Switch 2 is set to come packing a major feature that the current Switch does not have. As you may know if you pay attention to the Nintendo rumor mill, the next Nintendo console is supposedly a successor to the Nintendo Switch. What exactly it will called, rumors don't say, but tentatively it has been dubbed the Nintendo Switch 2. What is claimed is that it will be revealed this year. Before this, potentially, happens though, a new rumor has surfaced about the console revealing some details about it.

More specifically, it has been claimed that the Nintendo Switch 2, unlike the Nintendo Switch, will boast backward compatibility, allowing owners of the console to play their OG Switch titles. The rumor doesn't make mention of this, but this presumably means Nintendo Switch Online will carry over, including downloads with it, such as special icons.

The rumor doesn't expand on whether this backward compatibility will extend to physical Nintendo Switch games as well as digital Nintendo Switch games, but this is presumably the plan. As for the rumor itself, it comes the way of Spanish source, Universo Nintendo. It's not entirely clear precisely how reputable the source is based on their track record, but the rumor is making the rounds and many Nintendo fans have deemed the source trustworthy enough to at least hear out its various claims.

As for Nintendo, it has not commented on this rumor. There are a variety of reasons contributing to why we don't think this will change, but if it does, we will be sure to update the story accordingly. In the meantime, take what is here with a grain of salt. Not only is this unofficial information that is possibly incorrect, but further, even if it is on the money, it doesn't mean it will remain accurate over time. Everything is always subject to change.

