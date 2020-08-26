LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Release Window Leaked

✖

It seems that LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga may have been pushed back to 2021. The game is slated for release sometime this year, but earlier today, the official website listed The Skywalker Saga as "Coming 2021." The website has since been updated to a more ambiguous "Coming Soon," but an image of the original wording can be seen in the Tweet below from @Wario64. The game is set to appear during Thursday's Gamescom Opening Night Live event, so it seems fans will soon know whether or not the title has been pushed back to next year.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga coming 2021 according to LEGO Store https://t.co/VOiRVYVEly pic.twitter.com/ivoA3UNq8v — Wario64 (@Wario64) August 26, 2020

If the game does get pushed back to 2021, it wouldn't be all that surprising. After all, the coronavirus pandemic has led to a number of high-profile delays this year, from Cyberpunk 2077, to Halo Infinite. The video game industry shifted to work-from-home earlier than most, but it seems that there have been a lot of growing pains, as a result.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga will retell the events of all nine major entries in the Star Wars saga. As such, the game will represent the first LEGO adaptations for The Last Jedi and The Rise of Skywalker. Players can select each of the films in any specific order that they choose, with each having five levels. According to developer TT Games, nearly 500 Star Wars characters will appear in the game, with many being playable. Fans can expect to see major characters like Luke, Qui-Gon, and Rey, as well as minor characters, such as the beloved Yaddle.

If the game has been delayed, Star Wars fans will still have one game to look forward to this year! EA's Star Wars: Squadrons is set to release in October on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, and PC. Like LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga, Star Wars: Squadrons will appear during the Gamescom digital event.

LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga is set to release on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch, and PC. You can check out all of our previous coverage of the game right here.

Are you planning to check out LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga? What do you think about the potential delay? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!

Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.