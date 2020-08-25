Here's Everything Expected to Show Up at Gamescom: Opening Night Live 2020

On Thursday, Gamescom 2020 will officially kick-off in Germany. Like so many other gaming conventions this year, the entire event will be held online. Those planning to tune-in for the festivities should be treated to a handful of exciting trailers, debuts, and more. Geoff Keighley will be hosting the event, and has announced a number of games that viewers can expect to see during the show. In addition to the games that follow, a trailer has been revealed for the event, showing games like Halo Infinite and Resident Evil Village. It should be noted, however, that those games have not been confirmed for the event, and Keighley has stated that not every game in the trailer will appear during the show. The full trailer can be viewed above, while all of the confirmed games can be found below! Keep reading to see what games have been revealed for Gamescom 2020!

World of Warcraft: Shadowlands and Afterlives World of Warcraft: Shadowlands will appear in some capacity at the show. An animated series based on the expansion, named Afterlives, will also debut during the show. Afterlives should flesh-out the story from the expansion. Interestingly enough, the teaser for the series seems to hint at the inclusion of a number of characters that are currently deceased. prevnext

Fall Guys Fall Guys has only been out for a few weeks now, but it's quickly becoming one of the hottest games in the world. Gamescom 2020 will reveal new information on the game's second season. prevnext

Ratchet Clank: Rift Apart Ratchet and Clank: Rift Apart was announced for PS5 earlier this summer, but details have been rather limited, since. A demo for the game will appear during Thursday's broadcast, and the team at Insomniac will appear after. Perhaps we'll finally learn more about the game's new female Lombax! prevnext

Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond Medal of Honor: Above and Beyond is a new entry in the series from Respawn. Coming this holiday season to Oculus, the game will receive an all-new story trailer during the show. prevnext

Star Wars: Squadrons Viewers will get a new look at EA's upcoming Star Wars game on Thursday. With Squadrons set to release in October, this could be the perfect opportunity for fans to learn a lot more about the upcoming game. prevnext

Mafia: Definitive Edition A new narrative trailer for the upcoming remake will appear during the show. Mafia: Definitive Edition is set to release on September 25th on PlayStation 4, Xbox One, Steam and the Epic Games Store. prevnext

Destiny 2: Beyond Light Beyond Light is the latest expansion for Bungie's free-to-play looter shooter Destiny 2, and viewers will get an exclusive new look. prevnext

Call of Duty: Black Ops - Cold War Fans have been eagerly waiting for new information on the next entry in the Call of Duty franchise, and the game is expected to be revealed on Wednesday. The next day, Call of Duty: Black Ops Cold War will get a world premiere new look during Gamescom. prevnext

Doom Eternal- The Ancient Gods, Part One The first trailer for DOOM Eternal: The Ancient Gods, Part One will appear during the show, and should give viewers a taste of the demon-slaying fun that's in store from ID Software's latest! prevnext