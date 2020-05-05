LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Fans Excited for the Return of Yaddle
The Star Wars franchise is filled with characters that appeared for just a single frame or two in a film. Thanks to the toys, comics, novels, and video games, these characters have gotten far more exposure, and become fan favorites in their own right. Yaddle... has never quite reached "fan favorite" status. Making her debut in Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace, Yaddle appeared to be of the same, nameless species as Yoda and The Child. The character did not return for the follow-up film, but will appear as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it releases later this year! On social media, some fans are just discovering the character for the very first time, while others are celebrating her triumphant return.
A playable "Yaddle" can we have?— Master Yoda (@GM_Yoda_) May 4, 2020
This is an emotional moment for Yaddle fans.
Yo Yaddle is in the new Lego Star Wars as a playable character
i can't— Feh-viljho @ Crying over Order 66 again (ft. Jax) (@DoroAndPalla) May 4, 2020
It might have even sold some people on the new game.
Omg Yaddle is going to be a playable character in Lego Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga this will be a DAY ONE purchase omfg— Ant-Cam | HAPPY SW DAY (@planetcameron) May 4, 2020
Star Wars Day has exciting news across the board!
Everyone is (understandably) excited at the news about Taika Waititi co-writing & directing a new Star Wars movie...
Yet I'm out here fangirling over Yaddle being a playable character in #LEGOStarWarsTheSkywalkerSaga 😱 pic.twitter.com/kK03BiNJAC— Zara Jones 🌸 (@ZaraGalaxia) May 4, 2020
It doesn't seem likely these two news items are related, though.
Hello mr @TaikaWaititi I hope you’re giving us Yaddle: A Star Wars Story pic.twitter.com/9apUjfiqnn— Ant-Cam | HAPPY SW DAY (@planetcameron) May 4, 2020
Feels like it might have been less than 10, to be fair.
queen yaddle her 10 seconds of fame in phantom menace changed me— kate (@vlvetgoldmine) May 4, 2020
Give the people what they want, TT Games!
I want to play the whole game as Yaddle and rewrite the entire saga.— Jeff Woulfin (@jwoulfin) May 4, 2020
And it all worked out in the end... except for Pokemon fans.
Yeah the national Pokédex may be incomplete but all of the Lego Star Wars games exclude Yaddle.
We need to get our priorities straight gamers!— Yaddle Facts (@yaddlefacts) January 14, 2020
