LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga Has Fans Excited for the Return of Yaddle

The Star Wars franchise is filled with characters that appeared for just a single frame or two in a film. Thanks to the toys, comics, novels, and video games, these characters have gotten far more exposure, and become fan favorites in their own right. Yaddle... has never quite reached "fan favorite" status. Making her debut in Star Wars Episode One: The Phantom Menace, Yaddle appeared to be of the same, nameless species as Yoda and The Child. The character did not return for the follow-up film, but will appear as a playable character in LEGO Star Wars: The Skywalker Saga when it releases later this year! On social media, some fans are just discovering the character for the very first time, while others are celebrating her triumphant return.

