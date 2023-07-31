LEGO Super Mario Dry Bowser and Donkey Kong Sets Are On Sale Now

August 1st 2023 will bring plenty of new sets to the LEGO Super Mario lineup, and that includes the highly anticipated Donkey Kong expansions as well as the 71423 Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle. A complete breakdown can be found below, and keep in mind that you'll be able to get your order in via their respective links starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET tonight July 31st / August 1st unless otherwise indicated. UPDATE: All sets are now live! Amazon links added where applicable.

We'll start with the LEGO 71423 Super Mario Dry Bowser Castle Battle Expansion Set, which will launch here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon priced at $109.99. It allows fans to rescue Purple Toad, but to do so your Interactive LEGO Mario, Luigi, or LEGO Peach figures will be faced with challenges. For one thing, you'll need to find the secret entrance, dodge the Magmaargh and Blargg, defeat the Bone Piranha Plant and Bone Goomba, use the crane to rescue the Purple Toad, then grab the key from Dry Bowser's clutches.

As for the Donkey Kong linup, there are four new sets in total that cover a range of piece counts and price points. What's more, Cranky Kong, Diddy Kong, Funky Kong and Dixie Kong are all coming along for the ride. Details about each of the new Super Mario Donkey Kong LEGO sets can be found below followed by a gallery of images.

We'll start with the 71424 Donkey Kong's Tree House Expansion Set, which isn't the biggest release in the wave at 555 pieces, but it is the only one that you can pre-order ahead of the August 1st release. It's available here at LEGO.com, but pre-orders are also live early here on Amazon for $59.99.

LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures from the LEGO Super Mario starter sets can ride on Donkey Kong's back to explore the tree house, which includes a buildable TV and radio, conga drums, palm trees with bananas to snack on, a hammock to nap in, and a secret compartment to hide secret things. You can even visit Cranky Kong to earn digital coins.

Next up there's the 71425 Diddy Kong's Mine Cart Ride Expansion Set, which is the biggest release in the wave at 1157 pieces. Your LEGO Super Mario figure can ride around the track in the mine cart or fly in the plane. "Flip the Snaggles out of the way, fix the broken section of track, defeat the Mole Miner and 'explode' the rock to reveal a bunch of bananas." Includes Funky Kong, Diddy Kong, a Snaggles, and a Mole Miner. The set will be available to order here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st priced at $109.99.

The 71421 Dixie Kong's Jungle Jam Expansion Set allows your LEGO starter set figure to hit the stage and perform with Dixie Kong and Squawks, the parrot. Includes a buildable stage (that rotates and plays musical sounds), jungle scenery and musical instruments. The set will be available to order here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st priced at $26.99.

Finally, the 71420 Rambi the Rhino Expansion Set can also saddle up one of your LEGO Mario, LEGO Luigi or LEGO Peach figures. When Rambi walks or smashes into objects, it will activate digital reactions in the interactive figure. Includes stackable rocks with a hidden banana element. The set will be available to order here at LEGO.com and here on Amazon starting at 9pm PT / 12am ET on July 31st / August 1st priced at $10.99.

Rounding out the LEGO Super Mario lineup for August 2023 we have Larry's and Morton's Airships and Picnic at Mario's House expansion sets, which will also be available at midnight ET on August 1st via the following links:

Again, the LEGO sets listed above will go on sale beginning at 9pm PT / 12am ET July 31st / August 1st unless otherwise indicated, but there is more where that came from. If you want to dive right in, you can find all of the upcoming releases here in the "Coming Soon" section. After the launch, they will shift here in the "Available Now" section. You can take advantage of LEGO VIP offers by signing up for a free account right here. You can check out out top LEGO picks for August here.

Simon Kent, Design Director at the LEGO Group, said: "The excitement continues to grow for the LEGO Super Mario franchise with yet another playful update. We're welcoming the iconic Donkey Kong into the LEGO Super Mario product line! We can't wait to see how the four Expansion Sets inspire kids to discover the new wild and colourful jungle from the Donkey Kong universe, whether that's hanging out in the tree house, riding a mine cart, jamming out with Dixie Kong or exploring with Rambi."