Legend of Zelda LEGO Set Apparently Leaked Online

An official LEGO set based on The Legend of Zelda has seemingly leaked online. The set apparently appeared in a paid marketing survey, alongside several other licensed sets currently in development. The set features the Great Deku Tree, which can be built in a style resembling its appearance in The Legend of Zelda: Ocarina of Time, or as it appears in The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild. Three Mini-figs will come with the set, including versions of Link based on both games, as well as a Zelda based on her BotW appearance. As with any leak, readers should take this with a grain of salt pending official confirmation!

News of the Zelda set was first shared by a poster named "JeanGreyForever" on the Eurobricks forum. Images of the set have since leaked online, and can be found in the Tweets from @SaturnMunchies embedded below.

Zelda fans have been begging for an official LEGO set for quite some time, and a number of designs have been submitted through the LEGO Ideas program. Unfortunately, none of these sets have come to pass, but it looks like LEGO might have gotten the message from fans. If the set above is indeed happening, it would make a lot of sense, considering the fact that Ocarina of Time and Breath of the Wild represent two of the most beloved entries in the series. Making a set that pays tribute to both games is a smart way to hook fans of N64 game, as well as the Nintendo Switch launch title.

While LEGO has yet to offer an official set based on the Zelda franchise, the company has been working with Nintendo over the last few years. A massive number of sets based on the Mario games have been offered, spanning several entries in the franchise. There's also a set based on the Nintendo Entertainment System. If LEGO really is going to start offering Zelda sets, hopefully the company will give the series just as much care and dedication as it has to Mario!

