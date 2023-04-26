LEGO Reveals First Look at Donkey Kong Sets

Last month, LEGO teased new sets based on Nintendo's Donkey Kong franchise, but the company only revealed a design based on DK himself. LEGO still hasn't revealed any of the sets that will release, but today the company unveiled designs based on four additional Kong family characters: Diddy Kong, Dixie Kong, Cranky Kong, and Funky Kong. While there have been a number of additional characters introduced in the franchise over the years, these five are easily the biggest in the series. So far, no sign of King K. Rool, but the villain likely won't be far behind!

A trailer featuring the new Kong designs can be found in the Tweet from LEGO embedded below.

We can’t wait to show you the new additions to the world of LEGO Super Mario™! 🤩 pic.twitter.com/sa5XF0LdCo — LEGO (@LEGO_Group) April 26, 2023

Judging by the characters revealed thus far, it's a safe bet that the sets will be based specifically on the Donkey Kong Country series of games. There's a ton of potential for sets based on the original SNES games, and a wealth of characters that could get the LEGO treatment as a result! Personally, I'm keeping my fingers crossed for a set based on Enguarde the swordfish, but Rambi, Winky, and Squawks would all make great LEGO additions, as well. Of course, LEGO could even go all the way back to the original Donkey Kong arcade game, and release a set based on that, as well. There's a ton of potential, and it's great to see how LEGO is expanding its Nintendo offerings.

The Kongs recently played a major role in The Super Mario Bros. Movie. While Diddy, Dixie, and Funky Kong only got a few seconds of screen time, Donkey Kong and Cranky Kong were key characters. Mario and DK developed a rivalry in the movie while working against Bowser, but also seemed to bond over their strained relationships with their fathers. It seems very likely that the Kongs will play a role in a sequel, but it's also possible they could get their own spin-off film!

Are you looking forward to LEGO's Donkey Kong sets? What location or characters would you like to see made into a Donkey Kong set? Let us know in the comments or share your thoughts directly on Twitter and on Hive at @Marcdachamp to talk all things gaming!