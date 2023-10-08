Lies of P Is Getting DLC

It looks like Lies of P, the recently released action Soulslike game, will be getting DLC in the future. Upon its arrival back in September, Lies of P ended up being well-received by both fans and critics alike, which made many wonder about what might be in store for the game's future. And although developer Neowiz has yet to show off anything to the public, it's now essentially confirmed that new content will be rolling out at some point down the road for consoles and PC.

Spotted on the Neowiz official website, a new job listing at the studio tied to Lies of P stated that there is "DLC planned for production." This is the first time that DLC for Lies of P has been mentioned by Neowiz, likely because the company wanted to see how the base game would be received. Given that the title has been a success so far, Neowiz now seems to be looking to capitalize more on that success by releasing new content that will expand the reach of Lies of P further.

Developer Neowiz confirmed it on their Korean job board.https://t.co/claKBvlmFo pic.twitter.com/mgISRHP41u — Okami Games (@Okami13_) October 6, 2023

When Will the Lies of P DLC Release?

For the time being, it's not known when this DLC for Lies of P will actually be released. Outside of Neowiz simply confirming that it's working on add-on content, nothing else associated with the nature of this expansion or its potential launch window has been shared. That being said, there's a decent chance that more information might end up emerging about this DLC for Lies of P before 2023 comes to a close.

Until more detail are shared, Lies of P is currently playable across PlayStation 5, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X/S, Xbox One, and PC. To see more about what we think about the game here at ComicBook.com, you can check out a snippet from our review below.

"The story of this Pinocchio feels like the spiritual successor of Bloodborne and claims the crown for the best Soulsborne-like game that I've played to date. If you're not a fan of FromSoftware's catalog of punishing entries, Lies of P is not the game you're looking for. Where Pinocchio's game perhaps differs the most is that the story is straightforward in its plot points, and while there are mysteries to solve, there isn't that same sense of ambiguity that you'll find in the likes of Dark Souls and Elden Ring, for example.

In a year that is fit to bursting with Game of the Year contenders, Lies of P grabs you by the throat and demands that you place it on the list. This feels like the spiritual successor to Bloodborne, and if you had sold this as a sequel to the FromSoftware story, you could get away with it. If you're a fan of Soulsborne and want to add a spice of rewarding difficulty to your gaming career, you must check out Lies of P."