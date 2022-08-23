New Lies of P Gameplay Excites Dark Souls Fans
The new Lies of P game starring the iconic fairytale character Pinocchio was shown off via a new gameplay trailer presented to Gamescom 2022 viewers. The Opening Night Live segment showed off Pinocchio dueling against cyberpunk-y creatures while searching for his creator, Mr. Geppetto. Aside from giving us our best look yet at the game, the footage shown off has also attracted the Dark Souls crowd which immediately started drawing comparisons between Lies of P and the franchise that spawned the term "Souls-like."
That new gameplay trailer can be seen below with around three minutes of footage shown off to showcase various characters and combat from Pinocchio's world. Given his apparent tendencies towards using huge weapons as well as what appears to be a prosthetic tool outfitted with even more combat capabilities, it's not hard to imagine how Souls fans would be interested in the game.
For those who were interested in Lies of P prior to this gameplay showcase and are now seeing that it bears some resemblance to the Souls games, some have expressed that this might also inspired them to take their first steps into the Souls-like universe. You can see some of those reactions and responses to this gameplay trailer below as we wait for the game itself to drop in 2023.
Sets Itself Apart
Lies of P looks really cool. A lot of Souls-like games go for the typical Souls game aesthetics but this one is setting itself apart pretty well.— 𝐵𝐴𝑌𝑂 𝐹𝑈𝐶𝐾𝐼𝑁𝐺 𝑁𝐸𝑇𝑇𝐴 💜 (@JbootyfuI) August 23, 2022
"Pinocchio Meets Dark Souls"
Been following Lies of P for quite some time. It coming Day 1 to Game Pass is very excited. Pinocchio meets Dark Souls is still not a combo I ever anticipated but I love the darker take. Just hope the combat feels good as other soulslike sometimes miss the mark on combat feel.— Calvin 🤠 (@AmazeHobbes) August 23, 2022
The First Souls-Like Played
Lies of P is gonna be my first Souls like I'll play.
No joke, I WILL NEED IT— 🏳️⚧️stan lubken🏳️⚧️ (@lubinken1) August 23, 2022
Didn't Know We Needed This
Lies of P looks awesome!!! I didn't know I needed a Souls Pinocchio game.— Sebastian Cardone 🎮 🌴 (@Lilseb93) August 23, 2022
Not Everyone's Thrilled About Souls-Likes
God that lies of p game looked metal as hell but the instant they showed that souls ui and slow ass gameplay it became completely uninteresting to me. 😂— 👑 CROWNED CRYPTID ❄️ (@CrownedCryptid) August 23, 2022
"Pinnochio Souls-Like"
Lies of P is day one for me. Pinnochio Souls-Like and it's looking THAT good? I'm day one.— 🅱️en (@SeaTacticsYT) August 23, 2022
"Dishonored Souls"
Lies of P looks like Dishonored Souls and I'm diggin it #gamescom2022 #OpeningNightLive also coming to gamepass is hype— LeChonk Lon (@H_Sensa) August 23, 2022
An Interesting Concept and Art Style
Thank you Lies of P for making a Souls-like game with a concept and art style that is actually interesting for once.— Mark Lawson 🏴🇪🇺 (@Born2beSlicker) August 23, 2022
Super Excited
That Lies of P gameplay trailer 👀👀— Choppy The Vtuber 🐱 (@Choppy_the_cat) August 23, 2022
Super excited about that game!
Gamescom has showed off some pretty neato games so far