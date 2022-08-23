New Lies of P Gameplay Excites Dark Souls Fans

The new Lies of P game starring the iconic fairytale character Pinocchio was shown off via a new gameplay trailer presented to Gamescom 2022 viewers. The Opening Night Live segment showed off Pinocchio dueling against cyberpunk-y creatures while searching for his creator, Mr. Geppetto. Aside from giving us our best look yet at the game, the footage shown off has also attracted the Dark Souls crowd which immediately started drawing comparisons between Lies of P and the franchise that spawned the term "Souls-like."

That new gameplay trailer can be seen below with around three minutes of footage shown off to showcase various characters and combat from Pinocchio's world. Given his apparent tendencies towards using huge weapons as well as what appears to be a prosthetic tool outfitted with even more combat capabilities, it's not hard to imagine how Souls fans would be interested in the game.

For those who were interested in Lies of P prior to this gameplay showcase and are now seeing that it bears some resemblance to the Souls games, some have expressed that this might also inspired them to take their first steps into the Souls-like universe. You can see some of those reactions and responses to this gameplay trailer below as we wait for the game itself to drop in 2023.