Like a Dragon: Ishin Adds Kenny Omega as Trooper Card

RGG Studio and Sega have revealed a new collaboration with Kenny Omega that will see the AEW wrestling star appearing in Like a Dragon: Ishin. Within the past day, RGG Studio gave fans a first glimpse at its new "Trooper Card" system that will be present in Ishin. And while this mechanic is relatively straightforward, both Omega and actor Rahul Kohli have been confirmed to be appearing in Like a Dragon: Ishin as their own dedicated cards with unique abilities.

Detailed in a new video today, Like a Dragon: Ishin will contain special Trooper Cards that contain the real-world likeness of Omega and Kohli. Omega's Trooper Card is called "Essence of the One-Winged Angel" and allows players to let loose a wide-ranging attack that is great for dealing with large groups of enemies. Kohli's Card is then titled "Essence of Firestorm" and lets players set foes ablaze. Each card can be used as part of a larger deck that will allow players to rotate through a number of different skills, all of which can be upgraded over time.

Kenny Omega joins the Shinsengumi as a special guest Trooper Card in Like a Dragon: Ishin!



Essence of the One-Winged Angel – Cuts down foes with the slashes of his angel’s wing.



Get six special guests in the Elite Generals Trooper Card Bundle free at launch!#LikeaDragonIshin pic.twitter.com/I5sfx1mg4W — RGG Studio (@RGGStudio) January 26, 2023

"I've been a fan of the Like a Dragon series for years, and to be forever immortalized in Like a Dragon: Ishin, the newest entry in one of the most iconic game franchise of all time, is surreal," said Omega in an accompanying press release. "I'm so excited about my Trooper Card, and I think players are going to love the artwork and attack animation – and the damage I can deal to enemies!"

"As a huge fan of Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio's games, I was honored to be asked to be a guest for the Like a Dragon: Ishin!" Kohli said in his own statement. "The close relationship that SEGA and Ryu Ga Gotoku Studio have with their fan community, has been really exciting to see manifest in these cards. I'm very honored to not only be a part of the community, but to also be a part of the series."

Like a Dragon: Ishin is set to launch next month on February 21st. When it does launch, the game will be coming to PS5, PS4, Xbox Series X, Xbox One, and PC.

