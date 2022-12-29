Lil Yachty Purchases a Ton of Classic Retro Games in Viral Video

Lil Yachty had a pretty big haul of retro games in a recent viral video. Retro gaming is pretty expensive, much to the dismay of anyone with a love for gaming and a bank account. Some of the best video games are pretty expensive due to how much value has been attributed to them over the years. Obviously, the condition of the game greatly contributes to this, so if you're buying a brand new copy of an iconic NES game, of course it will be pricey. Players have largely started to attach to things like emulators to experience these games, simply because it's hard to get these older games through traditional means.

Of course, these are not really issues that someone like rapper Lil Yachty has to worry about. When you're a major super star, you can buy nice homes, cars, clothes, and other fancy things, but Lil Yachty has a knack for old school games. Instagram account and gaming store DKOldies received a pretty huge order from Lil Yachty and the rapper asked the order to be filmed, so they obliged. Lil Yachty ordered a ton of games for Xbox, PlayStation, and several other consoles. Some of the games include: Marvel vs Capcom 2, Halo, SpongeBob SquarePants: Battle for Bikini Bottom, Mortal Kombat, Tony Hawk Pro Skater 2, Star Wars Battlefront 2, Spider-Man (PlayStation 1), a nearly pristine copy of Donkey Kong Country, and a number of others. DKOldies even threw in a copy of Sonic Adventures for him. It's a pretty amazing haul and Lil Yachty seemed quite grateful as he responded in the comments with: "I HAVE FINALLY MADE IT IN LIFE."

I guess having your gaming order recorded trumps being a world famous artist! Nevertheless, it's great to see such prominent people getting involved with an independent gaming business. Not only do they obviously get the money, but the video got a ton of views likely due to Lil Yachty's involvement, which surely helps give the store a boost.

