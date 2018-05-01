Grab These Limited Fortnite Items Before Season 4 Kicks Off

Fortnite’s fourth season will be in full swing starting tomorrow, and a lot of players are excited to see what comes down the line, be it a new map, new items or something entirely different for the wickedly popular Battle Royale game.

But there is one thing for sure — there are a number of items that are up for grabs in the Item Shop, and it’s your last chance saloon for you to pick them up and add them to your collection.

Based on this tweet from Fortnite Intel, these items include the awesome Leviathan outfit, in which you actually have a fish for a head in an enclosed glass bowl; along with a Teenage Mutant Ninja Turtles-inspired Half Shell Glider; a cool Midnight Ops outfit; a Planetary Probe glider (in case you’re feeling, I dunno, intergalactic?); and some really impressive Emotes to use in the heat of battle and victory.

Here are the items you can pick up, and you’ve only got a few hours before they’re likely gone for good — or until Epic Games brings them back again…

Leviathan Outfit- 2,000 V-Bucks

Planetary Probe Glider- 1,200 V-Bucks

Death Valley Harvesting Tool- 1,500 V-Bucks

Half Shell Glider- 800 V-Bucks

Jungle Scout Outfit- 800 V-Bucks

Midnight Ops Outfit- 1,200 V-Bucks

Hootenanny Emote- 500 V-Bucks

Brush Your Shoulders Off Emote- 200 V-Bucks

More than likely, we’ll see some new items introduced in the Item Shop starting tomorrow, with the new Season inbound. No word yet what those items are, but we’ll find out soon enough!

You can see the tweet and the image of the items below. It definitely looks like a shopper’s paradise if you’re into weird stuff. Can you imagine taking on your opponents while wearing a Leviathan costume and using a Half Shell glider to lower yourself onto the battlefield? We sure can — unless you already have another weird combo working for you.

So if you’ve got some of that sweet currency built up, this is a good time to invest in these goodies while you can.

Fortnite is available now for Xbox One, PlayStation 4 and PC.