Limited Run Games Releasing Special Edition Star Wars PS4 Games for May the 4th

Tomorrow is Star Wars Day, and franchise fans have quite a bit to look forward to on May the 4th. Several retailers are running specials on Star Wars products, including publisher Limited Run Games. To commemorate the occasion, the publisher is offering special editions of two Star Wars games for PlayStation 4 that they have previously made available: Star Wars: Racer Revenge and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter. The two games will be available tomorrow, but there is one neat difference from the original releases: both titles will feature new cover art and will come in blister cards intended to evoke classic Star Wars action figure packages!

As far as variants go, these are the kind that Star Wars fans are sure to be interested in. Action figures have been a major part of the Star Wars brand since the very beginning, so it only makes sense to see Limited Run Games pay tribute to that aspect of the franchise. Fans will be happy to know that the blister packs will also feature trap doors on the back that allow the games to be removed without damaging the box.

For the uninitiated, Star Wars: Racer Revenge and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter are a pair of games that initially released on the PlayStation 2 in 2002. As such, both games feature elements from Star Wars: Attack of the Clones. Racer Revenge is a sequel of sorts to the Nintendo 64 game Star Wars Episode One: Racer, featuring new tracks, and a new storyline. Bounty Hunter, meanwhile, puts players in the role of Jango Fett, as players learn more about the character's past.

Star Wars: Racer Revenge and Star Wars: Bounty Hunter will both go on sale tomorrow at 12 p.m. ET. Star Wars fans interested in grabbing either game will want to jump on them as soon as they become available, as quantities will be limited to 1000 copies of each game.

