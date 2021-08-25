Watch: Lindsey Stirling Performs Tales of Arise Melodies at Gamescom

Lindsey Stirling kicked off Gamescom with a stunning rendition of the score for Tales of Arise. Stirling, a violinist best known for her choreographed violin performances and her use of non-classical music genres in her songs, played at the Opening Night Live show at Gamescom this evening, dressed as Shionne from Tales of Arise. The performance focused on the songs of Tales of Arise, Bandai Namco's upcoming action roleplaying game that will be released next month. Stirling performed a medley of songs from the performance, while new footage from the game was debuted. You can watch the full performance in the video below:

To celebrate the 25th anniversary of the Tales of Arise series, here is the incredible @LindseyStirling performing a rearrangement of a classic @TalesofU song! #OpeningNightLive pic.twitter.com/cyVrym8PCU — Summer Game Fest (@summergamefest) August 25, 2021

Tales of Arise is the seventeenth game in the Tales series, a popular RPG franchise that uses a distinctive battle mode known as the "Linear Motion Battle System." The Tales games typically focus on building furious combos against enemies in real time combat, and Tales of Arise accentuates this with a revised system that focuses on counters and boosted attacks with multiple teammates. Like other Tales games, Tales of Arise will feature a mix of 3D gameplay and 2D animated cutscenes. The goal of Tales of Arise is to revitalize the franchise, with a combat system and gameplay that can be enjoyed by all players, instead of only veterans to the series.

The story of Tales of Arise focuses on two countries, Dahna and Rena. Rena has a level of technological superiority over Dahna, which leads to an imbalanced power dynamic. The two main characters, Alphen and Shionne, each hail from one of the two countries but wind up traveling together on an epic adventure.

While originally announced in 2019, Tales of Arise was delayed until this years due to issues with the games launching on next-generation consoles. These issues were resolved, and now the game is set to come out on PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X/S, and PCs on September 10th.