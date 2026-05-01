Kingdom Come Developer Teases Next Game, Responds to Lord of the Rings Rumors

Developers at Warhorse Studios, which is the creator of the Kingdom Come: Deliverance series, have teased their next project while also responding to rumors that it could be related to The Lord of the Rings. Earlier this year, a high-profile report emerged and claimed that Warhorse’s follow-up to Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2 could end up being associated with Middle-earth. This collaboration would actually be quite a logical one, since Warhorse is owned by the same parent company that owns The Lord of the Rings IP. Now, Warhorse has officially responded to this rumor, but it’s keeping fans guessing for the time being.

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In a new AMA on Reddit, Warhorse content director Ondřej Bittner responded to fan inquiries about whether or not the studio is creating a Lord of the Rings game. Bittner obviously couldn’t confirm or deny what the nature of this project is, but he surprisingly chose to approach the rumors in a head-on manner. The only thing that he did verify is that the studio’s upcoming game will once again be an RPG, which means that it won’t be straying too far from what was seen in the Kingdom Come games.

“Voilá there is a response! But unfortunately not the one you hope for,” Bittner said. “We are hard at work on … something. I cannot disclose details but I can tell it is a huge, immersive RPG.”

Regarding this game’s announcement, Bittner went on to say that Warhorse is actually gearing up to reveal it quite soon. A specific timeline for when this title would be unveiled wasn’t provided, but Bittner did say that it will be shown off in the “near future.” This suggests that we should learn more about what the studio is doing at some point in 2026, even if the game itself is still a few years down the road.

“I personally cannot wait for the reveal! But the only timeframe I can put on it is: near future,” he added. “Sorry for the ultimately vague answer, but my hands are [tied].”

With Summer Game Fest and other gaming showcases set to transpire over the coming month, there’s a possibility that we could see this new game from Warhorse revealed much sooner rather than later. Whenever this title does get unveiled, we’ll be sure to bring you all of the first details on it here on ComicBook.

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