Incredibly Rare Pokemon TCG Promo Card Just Smashed Its Sales Record (But Not the One You Think)

The 1998 Pikachu Illustrator card is arguably the rarest and most coveted card in Pokemon TCG history. It holds the record for the most expensive Pokemon card ever sold, with the most recent high price going to Logan Paul’s PSA 10 version. This is the only PSA 10 version of the card in existence, and it’s now also set in a diamond-encrusted chain thanks to Paul. However, though there is just one PSA 10, there are other Pikachu Illustrators on the market. And one just broke a record.

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Because only around 40 Pikachu Illustrator cards were printed back in 1998, the card is incredibly rare. That means it’s a big deal when one goes up for auction, even if it’s not the PSA 10 formerly owned by Logan Paul. And recently, Goldin auctioned off a PSA Verified MBA 8 Pikachu Illustrator, complete with the original Creatures, Inc. letter. Its special status as PSA verified led it to a record-breaking sale of $1,079,700, making it the one of the most expensive Pikachu Illustrators ever sold.

Pikachu Illustrator Breaks Another Record (But It’s Not Logan Paul’s)

Image courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

According to Goldin, this Pikachu Illustrator is special in a way not related to YouTuber and boxer Logan Paul. This particular version of the card is “the first and only officially released Illustrator Pikachu ever verified by the experts at PSA.” Basically, while other cards have been PSA graded, this one is certified as originating from the winners of the CoroCoro Comic contest it was created for. This contest challenged readers of the manga magazine to draw their own Pokemon card. The top three winners, along with other “Excellence Award” nominees, received the Illustrator Pikachu card as part of their prize.

But not every Pikachu Illustrator on the market came through this channel. Supposedly, several of the copies in circulation were never actually awarded to winners, making them less authentic than the actual trophy cards. And according to PSA, this particular copy was really awarded to an illustration contest winner back in 1998. And that’s not something we know for sure about any of the other cards in circulation, though some presumably were truly prizes as well.

This specific copy’s authenticity is partly due to the fact that the original letter and envelope from Creatures, Inc. are included with the card. This confirms that the Pikachu Illustrator in question was indeed mailed to a contest winner by none other than the team behind Pokemon. Though not a PSA 10 condition card, this makes it a particularly valuable version of the Pokemon grail for another reason. And that’s supported by its latest record-breaking sale price.

Courtesy of The Pokemon Company and Goldin

At $1,079,700, this Pikachu Illustrator is still a far cry from the $16,492,000 sale its PSA 10 cousin achieved. But that’s a high bar to clear, since it was the highest-ever sale for any trading card in known history. Still, this latest sale for the lower-grade Pikachu Illustrator places it easily among the most expensive Pokemon cards ever sold right alongside Logan Paul’s. Clearly, this card continues to be a highly coveted chase card for Pokemon fans in 2026. It is pretty cute, but clearly, it’s the rarity factor that has collectors shelling out so much for this card.

What do you think about the Pikachu Illustrator card? Is it on your personal list of grail cards? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!