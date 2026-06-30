5 Hardest Xbox One Games Ever, Including One That’s Also Its Best-Looking

The Xbox One was filled with missteps from Microsoft, as the console maker struggled to follow up on its success from the Xbox 360 generation. Still, that doesn’t mean there weren’t tons of great games on the system. That includes a few truly diabolically difficult games that really put players to the test. These games provide players looking for a true challenge with dozens of hours of controller-breaking gameplay. They also run the gamut of genres, which means there is something here for players of all stripes.

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Here are the five hardest games on the Xbox One and Xbox One X.

5) Celeste

Anyone looking for a pure platformer needs to check out Celeste. Maddy Makes Games released this masterpiece in 2018, and it earned universal praise among fans and critics. It’s not just incredibly hard platforming either. Celeste goes above and beyond, delivering a near-perfect blend of narrative and gameplay to create something special. It also doesn’t hurt that the soundtrack is one of the best in the business.

Don’t get it twisted, though. Celeste is a monster of a platformer. The good news is that Maddy Makes Games provided plenty of ways to tune the difficulty with Assist Mode, but if you play Celeste normally, you’ll die hundreds of times as you learn to master Celeste‘s controls. Importantly, the platforming is precise, which means every mistake feels like your fault. You’ll never think that Celeste is cheating you, which means you’ll likely respect the challenges even more once you ultimately finish it. Celeste is a must-play game, even if you don’t usually like challenging platformers.

4) Hollow Knight

You’ll note that this list is filled with indie games, which is a testament to how far those developers pushed difficulty in the 2010s. Most AAA developers wanted to make games for the masses, while indie devs like Team Cherry looked to challenge players and were rewarded with massive sales. Look, there’s probably not much I can say about Hollow Knight that you don’t already know. After all, the hit Metroidvania has sold more than 15 million copies. Chances are very high you’ve already played through this all-timer.

However, it’s worth noting that Hollow Knight‘s challenge is, like Celeste‘s, the difficulty never feels unfair. Movement is responsive, and combat is relatively simple. If you can master it, you’ll fly through Hollow Knight‘s challenge. Unfortunately, that’s easier said than done. That’s especially true as you get into the late-game, where Team Cherry throws the guardrails off the track, asking you to demonstrate you’ve become a true master of Hollow Knight.

3) Hyper Light Drifter

Let’s get it out of the way: Hyper Light Drifter has an incredible look. That pixel art belongs in a museum somewhere. It’s much more than just a pretty face, though. Hyper Light Drifter is kind of like playing through a 2D FromSoft game. Combat is deliberate. You can’t just roll in weapons blazing. Instead, you’ll need to carefully consider each attack, making sure to time your movements or risk dying in an instant.

Making that challenge even more difficult is the fact that you can’t simply outlevel the game’s challenges. That’s often a tactic in Soulsborne-like games, but here, you’re at the mercy of your own skill. Oh, and Hyper Light Drifter doesn’t really explain anything to you. Instead, you’ll need to solve all of its obtuse puzzles to understand its systems and world enough to make your way through each challenge. Thankfully, it looks so great, you’ll barely notice that you’ve died for the hundredth time.

2) Cuphead

Cuphead is another great-looking game. The developers at Studio MDHR have essentially created their own classic cartoon and turned it into a 2D shooter. The good news is that you’ll have plenty of time to appreciate all of the glorious visuals, as almost every level is going to take you dozens of tries to finish. Anyone who can one-shot this game without practice is some kind of gaming prodigy.

You can bring a friend to make things a little easier. Yes, it’s more chaotic, and you deal less damage, but having a friend can take some pressure off you. Plus, that means you have someone there to share in the misery when you eventually meet your demise. Still, Cuphead is easily one of the most difficult games of its era. That doesn’t mean it isn’t a must-play game, as everyone should appreciate Cuphead‘s gorgeous look. Thankfully, it’s become a multi-media hit, getting a board, animated series, and a few upcoming video game sequels.

1) Sekiro: Shadows Die Twice

I’ve mentioned FromSoft above in this list because the developer has long been known for its tough-as-nails games. The team came to the world’s attention with its Dark Souls series, but they’ve been pushing difficulty for years. However, most of FromSoft’s games have been focused on slow-paced, deliberate combat. If you wanted to hide behind a shield, tanking enemy attacks while looking for an opening, that was relatively easy to do for most of FromSoft’s catalog.

That started to change with Bloodborne, which upped the action by taking away your shield and forcing you to get up close and personal with every boss. However, you could still out-level bosses to overcome the challenge. Sekiro was the next step up. You cannot grind out additional levels. You have to master parrying or put Sekiro aside, knowing you weren’t good enough to overcome its many challenges. FromSoftware demanded so much out of players, but the rewards were more than worth it for those who finished it. This is easily the hardest game on the Xbox One, and also might be FromSoft’s most difficult game.

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