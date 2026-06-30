2025’s Most Popular RPG Is Finally Coming to Nintendo Switch 2

What is likely most popular RPG that released in 2025 is finally coming to Nintendo Switch 2 platforms in a little over a month. This past year was a huge one for fans of the role-playing genre, as countless standout titles released throughout. While Clair Obscur: Expedition 33 is perhaps the most notable RPG given the awards and acclaim it received, other games like Kingdom Come: Deliverance 2, The Outer Worlds 2, and Monster Hunter Wilds also generated plenty of buzz of their own. Unfortunately, many of these titles mentioned didn’t end up releasing for those on Switch 2, but Nintendo users will have a chance to play another game in the genre soon enough.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of today, Bethesda has announced the official release date for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Nintendo Switch 2. Released in April 2025, this remaster of the classic RPG ended up being hugely popular, boasting roughly 10 million players just months after its arrival. While many of these player numbers were bolstered by its appearance on Xbox Game Pass, Oblivion Remastered sold countless millions of copies as well, making it one of the most successful RPGs of 2025.

Now, Bethesda is preparing to continue this hot streak for The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered by bringing it to Nintendo Switch 2 on August 11th. This version of the game was previously announced by Bethesda, but the publisher didn’t provide a release date of any sort at the time of its reveal. Luckily, the wait won’t be much longer, as Oblivion Remastered will be making its debut on a Nintendo platform in just a little more than a month.

Will This RPG Run Well on Switch 2?

Play video

Perhaps the only concern about The Elder Scrolls IV: Oblivion Remastered on Switch 2 is tied to its performance. Upon its launch, Oblivion Remastered struggled to run well at times for those across PS5, Xbox Series X/S, and PC. While Bethesda improved the game a bit in the months after its release, it’s still a pretty demanding title that can have some frame rate inconsistencies, especially in its open-world areas.

Given that the Nintendo Switch 2 has much less power at its disposal when compared to other platforms, there’s a chance that Oblivion Remastered could have some problems upon its arrival. Still, given that it has taken well over a year for Bethesda to port Oblivion Remastered to Switch 2, there’s reason to believe that the publisher has taken its time with this version of the game to ensure that it will run well. Only time will tell how Oblivion Remastered does on Switch 2, but if you’re looking to pick it up for yourself, it will retail for $49.99.

What do you think? Leave a comment below and join the conversation now in the ComicBook Forum!