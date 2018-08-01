Lords of the Fallen 2 Development Starts Over, “A Fresh Start” According to Defiant

It seems like it’s been forever since we’ve heard anything about the anticipated sequel to Lords of the Fallen, the RPG that many compared to brutal series such as Dark Souls. The project itself has been been stuck in development hell for years now, but that all changed when CI Games announced they were partnering with Defiant Studios to hit reset on all of those dev woes and start fresh. Now Defiant is speaking up on how they are excited about the fresh approach.

“We finally decided to move forward with Defiant because we were impressed with their game concept, production expertise, and the pedigree of their developers,” said Marek Tymiński, the head of CI Games, in a prepared statement. “Defiant is made up of some the industry’s most talented creators, and we are thrilled to have them create the sequel to LotF. We look forward to bringing their next big game to the global market on consoles and PC.”

Now Defiant Studios Managing Director David Grinjns has his own piece to say about the “reset.” Grinjns recently spoke to Eurogamer stating, “It’s really a reset, it’s a fresh start,” Defiant Studios managing director David Grijns revealed. “It’s a new engine—Unreal 4—and a new team. A team which does not have a long and illustrious background in action RPG development, but we actually see it as a strength.”

The Managing Director then added, “We are hopefully doing some things which will surprise fans of the first one [Lords of the Fallen 1], and we have an opportunity to expand the fanbase. There were a lot of people who were reticent to enter the subgenre of the very difficult.”

It seems like the game is in great hands and filled with devs passionate about creating something fans will thoroughly enjoy. “It’s like, ‘From Software rules the roost in this particular area of the badlands so abandon all hope ye who enter here.’ And those are exactly the sorts of projects we love. We have a very senior team and what senior people want is to be challenged. The higher the challenge technically and creatively, the more interested we get. When you’ve built a 400-square-mile game like Just Cause 3 with a lot of new tech, and taking a lot of tech risks, every mountain after that doesn’t seem so insurmountable. For us, having reached that peak, and looking out over the landscape, it’s like, ‘Alright what’s the next big challenge for us?’



We don’t know when the game is set to release, or really anything else for that matter, but at least we know it’s up and running with a newly motivated focus!