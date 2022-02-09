Lost Ark Passes 500,000 Concurrent Players and It’s Not Even Free Yet

The new free-to-play action MMORPG Lost Ark from Amazon Games and Korea-based Smilegate RPG is already incredibly popular, and it’s not even actually free yet. The title is set to release for PC via Steam on February 11th, but early access has already begun for anyone that has purchased a Founder’s Pack. Despite that, the title has already surpassed 500,000 concurrent players.

More specifically, according to third-party site SteamDB, Lost Ark hit a concurrent players peak of 532,476 yesterday. As of writing, Steam’s official public page with such metrics indicates that 477,117 players are currently playing Lost Ark. And, again, the reason this is particularly noteworthy is that access to the video game in its current form ranges from $14.99 for the Bronze Founder’s Pack to $99.99 for the Platinum Founder’s Pack. If this is what Lost Ark looks like when it costs money to play, the number of concurrent players should skyrocket when it does launch this Friday as a free-to-play title.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Admittedly, Lost Ark had a whole lot of hype heading into this moment. While it is only just now being released in the North America, Europe, Latin America, and Oceania regions, it had previously been available in Korea, Russia, and Japan. Additionally, with Amazon Games as the publisher in those regions, the marketing push for the title has been significant.

As noted above, Lost Ark is officially set to launch this Friday, February 11th, for PC via Steam as a free-to-play video game. Early access is currently available to anyone that purchases one of several tiers of Founder’s Packs, which also grant other associated in-game goodies. You can check out all of our previous coverage of Lost Ark right here.

What do you think about Lost Ark so far? Have you had a chance to play for yourself as of yet? Let us know in the comments, or feel free to reach out and hit me up directly over on Twitter at @rollinbishop to talk about all things gaming!

[H/T VG247]