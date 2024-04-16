Lost Ark Reveals Patch Notes for Darkness Unleashed Update

Lost Ark's Darkness Unleashed drops tomorrow, and developer Smilegate has dropped the patch notes.

Smilegate's Lost Ark became a smash hit when it launched in the West in 2022, but the game has had some difficulties keeping players engaged. On top of that, new players can sometimes feel like the climb to new content is too much to ask given some of the aspects that are seen as pay to win. That said, the team continues to update Lost Ark, and today, Smilegate revealed the patch notes for Darkness Unleashed, a new update that includes the new Thaemine Legion Raid. The update doesn't officially launch until April 17th, but fans will want to take a look through the notes, especially if they're planning to join the race to clear Thaemine first.

In addition to the new raid, players will get to check out the new Gear Transcendence system, which lets players "reinforce and improve their gear's basic effects by using ancient power sealed within ruins." There's also a second raid called the Vescal Guardian Raide. It's a new 1630 raid, meaning players need to come in ready for a challenge. Players will also find several new cosmetics and the usual spattering of bug fixes and balance updates.

Below, you'll find the full patch notes for Darkness Unleashed. Lost Ark is available now on PC.

Lost Ark Darkness Unleashed Update Patch Notes

Thaemine Legion Raid

Despite the efforts of adventurers to fend off demons in Luterra, the allied forces failed to stop Thaemine from summoning his fortress, the Dark Baratron. Thaemine created this area under red moon, and disappeared into the Dark Baratron. Seated on the Throne of Despair, he is observing and preparing as the Dark Baratron begins to impact Arkesia. Under the influence of the Dark Baratron that unravels order and disperses darkness, Luterra is being reshaped, beginning to resemble the chaos of Petrania. Track Thaemine to Dark Baratron and face him as the war between Light and Darkness wages in an 8-player Legion Raid. In the Legion Commander Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine,' players will be able to experience new cinematic scenes and epic music as battles against the Darkness Legion unfold. Adventurers who wish to appreciate the scenes are advised to disable 'Skip Dungeon Cutscenes' in Settings – Gameplay 'Control Settings' before entering. Additionally, in the Settings – Audio category, players can adjust the various in-game sound volumes.

ENTRY

Players can challenge the Legion Commander Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' even without completing the prelude quest for 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine'.

The entry item level for the Thaemine Legion Raid varies by difficulty: Normal: Item level 1610 or higher Hard: Item level 1630 or higher The Thaemine Legion Raid does not offer special difficulty levels.

The Thaemine Legion Raid has 3 Gates in Normal Mode, and 4 Gates in Hard Mode. To challenge the Hard difficulty Gate 4, players must have cleared Hard difficulty Gate 3. After clearing Hard difficulty Gate 3 for the first time, players can challenge Hard difficulty Gate 4 even if they clear Normal difficulty Gate 3. The entry attempts for Normal difficulty and Hard difficulty Gates 1 to 3 are reset every week. Clear opportunities for Hard difficulty Gate 4 are reset at two-week intervals starting from the Darkness Unleashed update. Current cycle information can be checked by mouse-hovering over the gate information. The 'View More Rewards' function upon clearing Gate 4 also gets reset at the same time as the entry reset. However, the price for 'View More Rewards' is determined based on character-specific gold acquisition and content progression conditions, so the usage of free additional reward viewing may vary depending on the character's status during the weekly usage.

A new entry for 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' has been added to the recommended skills in the 'Legion Commander Raid' category.

Alongside Gold, Honing Materials, and more, the Legion Commander Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine,' grants players with materials for the new 'Transcendence' system: 'Dark Fire' and 'Magick Spring Water'.

RELATED UPDATES

34 New Achievements and 10 Titles related to the Legion Commander Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' have been added.

Added 6 new trophies.

'Dark Baratron' has been added to the 'Legion Commander Raid' category in the Party Finder.

'Thaemine' has been added to the 'Legion Commander Raid' category in the Task Tracker.

Clear reward information for the Legion Commander Raid 'Dark Legion Commander Thaemine' has been added to the item dictionary.

Legion Raid Exchange NPC now has 'Thaemine Emoticon Pack.'

3 new mounts related to the Legion Commander Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' have been added.

After clearing Hard difficulty Gate 4 of the Legion Commander Raid 'Dark Legion Commander Thaemine,' players can use Selfie Mode in Gate 4. It cannot be used in previous gates.

Trixion Training Grounds Updated: Thaemine's Despair Can practice Gate 3 and 4's Clash mini game (in HM difficulty). Entry: Gate 3 – 1610 / Gate 4 – 1630. Can stop participating without any restrictions. Gear durability will not be affected upon death in the Training Grounds.



THAEMINE THE FIRST

Thaemine The First is a special race to clear the original— and hardest— difficulty of the Thaemine Legion Raid. Clearing will be a challenge, even for the most experienced adventurers. But with extreme challenge comes prestige, and we have a variety of prestigious rewards planned for those who can vanquish Thaemine in his most powerful form. The race for Thaemine The First will begin on April 20 at 10AM PT (5PM UTC) for parties who have cleared Hard Mode. Learn about the rewards, details regarding the competition, and the conditions needed to enter in the Thaemine The First Details Article.

For players who have followed Thaemine's release in the other regions of Lost Ark, Thaemine Normal and Hard difficulties will release with new balance changes that reduce the HP and Damage of enemies within the raid, and ease several patterns. Thaemine The First difficulty will not have balance changes implemented, retaining its difficult status.

Transcendence

This will manifest through increased damage and defense, with some special abilities for both DPS and Support playstyles. The crafting materials for 'Dark Fire' and 'Ancient Soundstone' used in Transcendence can be acquired from Legion Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine'. 4 new achievements related to Gear Transcendence have been added.

BEGINNING TRANSCENDENCE

The basic effects and extra effects of Gear Transcendence can be checked through 'Transcendence Info' in the Transcendence UI.

Transcendence info can be checked by the Transcendence UI's 'Transcendence Info' button or by searching the Codex.

Players can check the info by looking at the Upper Ancient Gear (Akkan gear) in the Codex.

Transcendence can be started under the following conditions:

Upper Ancient Gear at Item Level 1610 and above.

Gear freed by 'Dark Fire'. 'Dark Fire' can be acquired through Legion Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine'.

Players can transcend equipped gear.

Locked gear cannot be transcended. Players can transcend locked gear by checking on the 'Enable Locked Enhancements' in Settings.

Players can transcend gear if they have the necessary materials and appropriate gear by visiting 'Gear Transcendence' object in major cities.

Gear Transcendence can be started after completing the quest '[Guide] Secrets Sleeping in the Ruins'

Players can get some guides for transcendence by completing the quest '[Guide] Gear Transcendence' in Ereonnor, Elgacia.

Guide quests related to transcendence can be accepted only when the player has more than one 'Dark Fire' in the inventory.

If the player does not have any gear available for transcendence, the 'Gear Transcendence' object will be unusable.

RELEASE RUINS

Players must release ruins appropriate for each gear in order to proceed onto transcendence. Players can enter the ruins with ancient magick circles lying within for each gear part by clicking on the [Liberate] button. Players cannot transcend gears without releasing the ruins first. Ruins must be released for every transcendence level. Players can release next transcendence level and progress transcendence regardless of the transcendence levels of their other gear pieces.

GEAR TRANSCENDENCE

Players can enter ruins with ancient magick circles sealed within by clicking on the Released gear in Transcendence UI. Ancient magick will be enchanted in the gear once all basic steles are destroyed by the power of the elementals. Ancient magick circles are sealed by steles, which must be destroyed in order to proceed with the gear transcendence. By destroying all steles using the power of the Elementals below except the distorted ones, players can release the seal. Gold is used every time a player uses an Elemental's power. Each piece of gear can be transcended up to level 7.

Transcendence level 4 is unlocked after completing Gate 2 of 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' Hard.

Transcendence level 7 is unlocked after completing Gate 3 of 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine' Hard.

Steles can be destroyed (by a set chance) using the summoned Elemental. Players can choose one of two Elemental powers below when destroying a stele.

The range and destruction chance of Steles differ by the Elemental's type.

By placing the cursor over the selected Elemental's power, players can check the destroyable Steles and the chance of destruction for each.

If the two available Elemental powers are the same, the power is enhanced for higher effectiveness. Elemental powers can be enhanced up to two times. When an Elemental power is enhanced, the other side will disappear.

After destroying the Stele with the summoned Elemental power, players can use the next 'Elemental power' in order. Players can change the Elemental by clicking on the 'Change Elemental' button.

Players can check the next Elemental in line in the 'Check Next Elemental' area.

Change Elemental button has limited usage count, which can be refilled by destroying special Steles.

There are three kinds of Steles.

Ancient Steles: Ordinary stone tablet which must be destroyed for transcendence

Ancient Distorted Steles: Stone tablets which create three random tablets upon destruction Tablets will not be created if the Distorted Steles are destroyed by certain Elementals.

Enduring Elemental Stele: Offers various benefits to aid transcendence upon destruction. Whenever an Elemental is summoned, one of the six following effects will be added to a Stele in the ruins. Relocation: All remaining Steles are relocated. Blessing: Elemental summon count will not increase. Addition: Change Elemental count will increase by 1. Mystery: The remaining Elemental will be switched to one of Ruin's Mysteries. (Outburst, World Tree's Resonance) Enhancement: Remaining Elemental will be enhanced once. The two types of Mysteries, along with the highest level of Elementals, will not be enhanced. Clone: Remaining Elemental will be copied to be the same as the summoned one.



Players can click the 'Exit' button while transcending to leave the ruins and move to transcendence gear selection screen.

The transcendence progress will not be deleted, and players can click on gear in the transcendence gear selection screen to continue transcending.

Players can reset transcendence progress by clicking on 'Stop Transcendence'.

Gear can be transcended again once 'Ruins Restoration' has been done.

'Ancient Soundstone' and gold will be used for Ruins Restoration.

Once transcendence is stopped, all progress is reset and the previous progress cannot be restored.

If a player wants to keep the transcendence in progress, clicking 'Exit' button will allow players to move to transcendence gear selection screen.

TRANSCENDENCE LEVEL

Transcendence can be completed by destroying all Steles except the Distorted ones. Once transcendence is complete, the gear will be enhanced according to the transcendence level. Once transcendence is complete, transcendence grade will be bestowed according to the number of Elementals summoned during the process.

The necessary summon count vary from gear part and transcendence level, and the lower the summon count, the higher the transcendence grade.

The basic effects based on the transcendence level increase are not effected by transcendence grades.

Each gear can receive additional effects once the sum of transcendence grades per transcendence level reaches a certain count.

Additional effect is counted by each gear.

Transcendence grade is only applied when the additional effect is activated, and it does not affect the basic effects.

Players can check the transcendence grade and basic/additional effects for each level through the Transcendence UI's 'Transcendence Info' section.

STOP TRANSCENDENCE

Gear in the Transcendence process can be stopped via 'Stop Transcendence'. All progress will be reset. Players can retry transcendence on gears that stopped transcending, or on gears that have already completed transcendence through Ruins Restoration. Ancient Soundstones and Gold are used for Ruins Restoration. If the highest grade is not achieved, players can select a transcendence level to retry transcending.

Ruins Restoration can be started without limitation until the 'Transcendence Grade' has reached the highest level.

Transcendence Grade will be refreshed only when the new grade is higher than the current grade.

Soundstone Fragments can be acquired after retrying transcendence by restoring ruins and finishing/stopping the given gear's transcendence.

The amount of Soundstone Fragments is increased based on the Elemental summon count upon the point of completion/stopping.

Soundstone fragments can be used to create 'Ancient Soundstones' by visiting 'Craft Gear Transcendence Materials' NPC.

Soundstone fragments can be traded with other players.

Soundstone fragments can be used to create 'Ancient Soundstones' by visiting 'Craft Gear Transcendence Materials' NPC. Magick Spring Water' can be used to craft 'Ancient Soundstone' Players must reach item level 1610 and achievement 'Doom-Chanter' level 1 in order to create Ancient Soundstones with 'Magick Spring Water'.

'Magick Spring Water' can be acquired through Legion Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine'.

Crafting 'Ancient Soundstone' with 'Magick Spring Water' requires both 'Magick Spring Water' and 'Chaos Stone'.

Ancient Soundstones' can be created with 'Soundstone Fragments'. Players must reach item level 1610 and achievement 'Doom-Chanter' level 1 in order to create Ancient Soundstones with 'Soundstone Fragments'.

'Soundstone Fragments' can be acquired by completing or stopping transcendence after restoring ruins.

Players can make 'Ancient Soundstones' with 'Soundstone Fragments' up to six times per roster each week.

Using 'Soundstone Fragments' to craft 'Ancient Soundstones' will require both 'Soundstone Fragments' and 'Chaos Stones'.

'Soundstone Fragments' can be traded with other players.

Ancient Soundstones' can also be crafted with 'Dark Fire'.

'Dark Fire' can be acquired through Legion Raid 'Darkness Legion Commander Thaemine'.

Using 'Dark Fire' to craft 'Ancient Soundstones' will require both 'Dark Fire' and 'Chaos Stones'.

Veskal Guardian Raid

Vescal is a new 1630 Guardian Raid that will release alongside Thaemine.

Veskal is a new 1630 Guardian Raid that will release alongside Thaemine. Long ago, Veskal chose to be consumed by chaos, following the footsteps of Varkan. Veskal is a Chaos Guardian who hunts enemies by using sound waves. After returning to Arkesia by crossing over from another dimension, he is ready to find and hunt his prey, mercilessly. He needs to be stopped before his angry screech overwhelms Arkesia. Like other Guardians, you will be able to clear once a day for increased rewards, a chance to receive higher level Fate Embers, and a chance to earn the Purification Level 1 Legendary Galewind Rune.

4 new achievements and 1 title related to Veskal have been added.

1 new card 'Veskal Card' has been added, which can be obtained in the Guardian Raid and Chaos Dungeons. With the addition of 'Veskal Card,' a new card book effect 'Not a Bird' has been added to the card set list.

Special expeditions related to 'Veskal' have been added to the Stronghold territory.

'Purification Level 1' in the recommended skills 'Guardian Raid' category now includes Veskal. Recommended skill information for 'Veskal' can be checked after completing the main quest 'Call of Fate'.

'Veskal' has been added to the 'Guardian Raid – Purification Level 1' category in Party Finder.

New Cosmetic Collections

LUNAR ECLIPSE COLLECTION

Pick up the cutting-edge of Arkesian fashion with the new Lunar Eclipse collection.

PROMISE AND BLESSING COLLECTION

Dress your best for formal Arkesian occasions in the Promise and Blessing Collection, which will be available through the in-game store on an ongoing basis.

General

NEW 1630 ACTIVITIES

Chaos Dungeon Enlightenment Level 2 added at Item Level 1630. Players will need to have finished the 'Adento's Legacy' quest. Probability of obtaining higher level rewards increases when Fate Embers drop in this level. Like other Chaos Dungeons, players can enter this level even when no Aura of Resonance is left. Players can obtain Shards of Purification, and Crystallized Longing when there are no Aura of Resonance left. Players can obtain rewards from normal Chaos Dungeons at a very low rate. Fate Embers and Bracelets cannot be looted when entering this level without Aura of Resonance.

Added an Item Level 1630 Chaos Gate Difficulty

EVENT UPDATES

Daily Playtime Rewards will continue until May 22, and we have added a Honing Support Selection Chest x1 to the 90m reward, alongside the Rare – Legendary card pack.

Grand Prix Special Cooking Powder has been added to the Grand Prix event shop for players to create feasts in their strongholds. May your bellies be full of confidence and buff-providing food as you challenge Thaemine in his dark fortress.

New Fever Time Events and a new Daily Log-in Reward Track has been added.

CURRENCY EXCHANGE UPDATE

We know many players who purchase Royal Crystals want to have faster access to Gold when exchanging Royal Crystals for Gold in the Currency Exchange. While the 3-day Withheld Gold has helped combat fraud and RMT, our teams have been working to evolve the system to improve the player experience.

The Currency Exchange will now have two types of Royal Crystals: Safe RCs and Restricted RCs Safe Royal Crystals: Players can purchase Gold that has no restrictions. Restricted Royal Crystals: Players can purchase Gold that has 3-day Withhold Restrictions.

Safe and Restricted amount of Royal Crystals is determined by Trusted Status and other behind-the-scenes factors. Please note that this score is a back-end feature and not visible to players.

Please note that this feature is new and subject to change. Players may notice changes to their score when using the currency exchange that seem unexpected as the system is updated and iterated upon.

KAKUL-SAYDON REWARDS

The Gold earned from the Kakul-Saydon Legion Raid has been reduced, along with the prices to receive Extra Rewards.

Total Gold Reward reduced from 4500 to 3000 Gold.

Total Extra Reward Price reduced from 3100 to 1500 Gold.

Gate 1 Gate 1 Gold Reward: 1000 to 600 Gate 1 View Extra Reward Price: 800 to 300

Gate 2 Gate 2 Gold Reward: 1000 to 900 Gate 2 View Extra Reward Price: 1000 to 500

Gate 3 Gate 3 Gold Reward: 2500 to 1500 Gate 3 View Extra Reward Price: 1300 to 700



PAID POWER PASS SELECTION FLOW

We've also updated the Power Pass usage flow for additional convenience. Previously when players pressed the ESC key in the Power Pass Selection Screen, they'd move to the Server Selection Screen. Now they'll go directly to the Character Selection Screen.

Balance Updates

DEFENSE & HEALTH UPDATES

Changed the basic Health and Defense coefficients for the following classes:

Summoner HP coefficient: 2.0 > 2.1

Arcanist HP coefficient: 2.0 > 2.1

Bard HP coefficient: 1.9 > 2.0

Sorceress HP coefficient: 2.0 > 2.1

Deadeye PVE Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.8 > 0.85

Artillerist PVE Defense coefficient: 0.95 > 1.0 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95

Sharpshooter HP coefficient: 2.0 > 2.1

Machinist PVE Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.8 > 0.85

Gunslinger PVE Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.8 > 0.85

Shadowhunter PVE Defense coefficient: 0.95 > 1.0 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.85 > 0.9

Reaper PVE Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.8 > 0.85

Souleater PVE Defense coefficient: 0.95 > 1.0 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95

Artist HP coefficient: 1.9 > 2.0

Aeromancer PVE Defense coefficient: 0.95 > 1.0 PVP Defense coefficient: 0.9 > 0.95



BERSERKER

Engravings

Changed the effect of 'Mayhem':

Before: Fury Meter remains at max and turns into Mayhem Mode with the power of darkness. Mayhem Mode: Outgoing Damage +3%, Atk. and Move Speed +15%, all incoming Damage -70%. When Mayhem Mode activates, HP is reduced to 25% of Max HP; this cannot be exceeded even when healing is applied. Can only receive 40% of healing and 25% of shield. Press the X key to cancel Mayhem Mode and recover 25% of Max HP; cannot enter Mayhem Mode again for 30s.

After: Fury Meter remains at max and turns into Mayhem Mode with the power of darkness. Mayhem Mode: Outgoing Damage +3%, Atk. and Move Speed +15%, all incoming Damage -72%. When Mayhem Mode activates, HP is reduced to 25% of Max HP; this cannot be exceeded even when healing is applied. Can only receive 40% of healing and 25% of shield. Press the X key to cancel Mayhem Mode and recover 25% of Max HP; cannot enter Mayhem Mode again for 30s.

DESTROYER

Stats

Increased the Gravity Release skill's damage amplification factor per Gravity Core by the Specialization stat:

Before: 0.515

After: 0.535

Increased the Hypergravity's damage amplification factor by the Specialization stat:

Before: 0.5

After: 0.51

Specialty

Hypergravity Mode Increased the PVE damage for Hypergravity mode's basic attack and Gravity Shock by 5.6%. Deleted the additional damage effect to staggered foes.

Vortex Gravity Increased PVE damage by 5.6%.



GLAIVIER

Skills

Thrust of Destruction Changed skill's stagger points: Before: Minimum After: Mid

Starfall Pounce Changed skill's stagger points: Before: Minimum After: Low Changed the effect of 'Concussion' skill tree: Before: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid]. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid – High].

Red Dragon's Horn Changed skill's stagger points as follows: Before: Minimum After: Low



Changed the effect of 'Control': Before: Cannot use Focus Stance. Flurry skills Damage +20/30/40%, Dual Meter gain +50/75/100%. After: Cannot use Focus Stance. Flurry skills Damage +20/30/40%, Dual Meter gain +50/75/100%. Movement Skill cooldown -2 sec when using Dual Meter



ARTILLERIST

Changed the Barrage skill's damage amplification factor by the Specialization stat:

Before: 0.48

After: 0.50

Barrage: Focus Fire Increased PVE damage by 4.3%

Changed the skill effect as follows: Before: Spin at the target location while firing a barrage of bullets that inflict up to N damage, launching foes into the air. If the foe is Staggered, Damage +30%. After: Spin at the target location while firing a barrage of bullets that inflict up to N damage, launching foes into the air.



ARCANIST

Scratch Dealer Changed the effect of 'Safety Device' skill tree: Before: Increased combo control up to 3 times, and moves backward 7.0m after using the last combo. Atk speed +10.0/12.3/14.6/16.9/19.2%, Movement speed +20.0/22.4/24.8/27.4/30.0% for 3.0/3.2/3.4/3.7/4.0s. After: Increased combo control up to 3 times, and moves backward 7.0m after using the last combo. Atk speed +10.0/12.3/14.6/16.9/19.2%, Movement speed +20.0/22.4/24.8/27.4/30.0% for 4.0/4.2/4.4/4.7/5.0s.

Four of a Kind Changed the stagger points: Before: Mid After: Mid-high

Evoke Changed the time between damage infliction for 'Split Magick Circle' skill tree. Before: 3s After: 2s



Awakening Skills

Deathbound Skill damage +310% Deleted the damage amplification option per stack on the skill.



Cards Increased the odds of cards being drawn. Cards increased in odds: Three-Headed Snake, Mayhem Card, Twisted Fate, Cull, Balance, Judgment Card, Moon, Star, Royal, Wheel of Fortune, Joy, Chancellor, Sovereign. Cards decreased in odds: Corrosion, Phantom, Clown. Changed the 'Star' card: Before: Recover 50% of mana, and mana regen +20% for 20s. After: Mana freezes for 12s, and mana cost -100%. Changed the duration of 'Chancellor' card: Before: 10s After: 12s



SUMMONER

PVE damage for all skills +26.8%

Steed Charge PVE damage +45.0%

Pauru Changed 'Twilight Combustion' skill tree to 'Law of the Jungle' skill tree. Before: Mana cost +50%, and when Pauru is unsummoned, Summoner's Atk. Power +30.0/33.6/37.2/40.8/44.4% for 5.0s. After: Damage +30.0/37.5/45.0/52.5/60.0% to foes under Challenge tier.

Elcid Changed 'Magick Amplification' skill tree to 'Corrosive Explosion' skill tree. Before: Mana cost +50.0%, and Atk. Power +30.0/33.6/37.2/40.8/44.4% for 5.0s after using the skill. After: Defense Power -12.0% on hit for all foes for 6.0s

Moss Swamp Changed 'Ready Attack' skill tree to 'Law of the Jungle' skill tree. Before: Mana cost +50.0%, and Atk. Power +30.0/33.6/37.2/40.8/44.4% for 5.0 s after using the skill. After: Damage +50.0/57.5/64.0/72.5/80.0% to foes under Challenge tier.

Shurdi Changed the 'Corrosive Projectile' skill tree to 'Mind Enhancement' skill tree. Before: Defense Power -12.0% on hit for all foes for 4.0s After: Mana cost -50.0/53.0/57.0/62.0/67.0%



Changed the effect of 'Master Summoner': Before: Enhances the Ancient Elemental Skill. Elemental Orb cost -1. Normal Skill Damage and Ancient Elemental Skill Damage +2/6/12% and Crit Rate +3/8/16% After: Enhances the Ancient Elemental Skill. Elemental Orb cost -1. Normal Skill Damage and Ancient Elemental Skill Damage +2/10/20% and Crit Rate +3/8/16%

Changed the effect of 'Communication Overflow': Before: Maririn, Pauru, Elcid, Shurdi, and Kelsion: Summon duration +5/10/20%, Damage +10/17/25%, Atk. Speed +3/6/10%, Move Speed +3/6/10%, and Command Skill Cooldown -3/6/10%. After: Maririn, Pauru, Elcid, Shurdi, and Kelsion: Summon duration +5/10/20%, Damage +15/25/35%, Atk. Speed +3/6/10%, Move Speed +3/6/10%, and Command Skill Cooldown -3/6/10%.



SORCERESS

Arcane Magick meter gain rate for all skills +10.2%

Inferno PVE damage +9.5% Mana cost -10.9%. Additional Arcane Magick meter gain rate +15.4% Skill Cooldown changed: Before: 18s After: 14s Changed 'Firepower Expansion' skill tree effect as follows: Before: Pre-casting duration increases. MP Cost +25.0%. Creates an enhanced fire pillar. Damage to foes +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0% After: Pre-casting duration increases and creates an enhanced fire pillar. Damage to foes +60.0/68.0/77.0/86.0/95.0% Changed the 'Firepower Supplement' skill tree effect as follows: Before: Ready Attack motion shortens and Damage to foes +25.0/31.0/37.0/44.0/50.0%. After: Ready Attack motion shortens and Damage to foes +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%.

Doomsday Changed the skill's Cooldown: Before: 32s After: 30s Mana cost -3.2% AoE Radius +10.0% The delay between casting and meteor falling decreased. Shorter delay after using skill for movement and skill cancel timing. Changed the 'Flame Area' skill tree effect as follows: Before: Meteor fall speed increases. A Flame Area is created for 3.0s at the explosion location. Total Damage to foes +15.0/20.8/26.5/33.4/40.3%. After: A Flame Area is created for 3.0s at the explosion location. Total Damage to foes +27.0/33.3/39.7/47.3/54.9%. Changed the 'Magick Amplification' skill tree as follows: Before: On hit, outgoing Damage +55.0/63.0/72.0/81.0/90.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +20.0% After: On hit, outgoing Damage +55.0/63.0/72.0/81.0/90.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +24.0%.

Punishing Strike Changed the 'Magick Amplification' skill tree: Before: On hit, outgoing Damage +55.0/63.0/72.0/81.0/90.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +20.0%. After: On hit, outgoing Damage +55.0/63.0/72.0/81.0/90.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +24.0%.

Explosion Changed the 'Magick Amplification' skill tree: Before: On hit, outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +20.0%. After: On hit, outgoing Damage +50.0/57.0/64.0/72.0/80.0%. When in Magick Enhanced State or Arcane Torrent State, additional outgoing Damage +24.0%.

Reverse Gravity Additional Arcane Magick meter gain rate -22.7%. Changed the 'Quick Prep' skill tree to 'Concussion' skill tree. Before: Skill Cooldown -3.0/3.7/4.4/5.2/6.0 s. After: Increases the skill's Stagger Level to [Mid]. Changed the 'Law of the Jungle' skill tree to 'Overflowing Energy' skill tree. Before: Damage to foes under Challenge level +80.0/89.6/99.2/109.6/120.0%. After: Damage to monsters +155.0/168.9/182.9/198.4/213.9%. Cannot gain Specialty meter.



Apocalypse Call Changed the skill type from Common Control to Point Control around designated mouse point location. Adjusted the AoE radius so the meteor shard strike would be focused on the narrower area. PVE damage per meteor shard -28.0%. No longer gains Arcane Magick meter on hit. Changed the stagger level of the skill: Before: Mid-high After: High

