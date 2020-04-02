Love Letter Gets Free and Hilarious Print and Play Version

Yesterday was April Fool’s day, and rather than just do a joke for laughs, Z-Man Games decided to have some fun and make a modern version of one of its classic games at the same time, and the best part is it’s completely free. Z-Man revealed a free print and play version of its iconic Love Letter game called Love Letter: Sender, which gives the card game a modern twist inspired by what typically populates your social media feed of choice. The same addictive game mechanics of the original Love Letter are once again present, but this time it gets an Instagram twist with tongue in cheek cards like Group Photo, No Filter, Fish Guy, and Catfish.

The goal is to find love with your perfect match (which in previous games would be the Princess card) but to do so you’ll need to get past all the not so perfect matches. It’s a delightful mix of humor and gameplay, and you can print out the cards, rules, and reference cards right here on Z-Man’s website.

You can also find the official description for Love Letter: Sender below.

“Introducing Love Letter: Sender, a print-and-play version of the classic Love Letter remade for the modern world!

The original characters of Love Letter never had to brave the frontier of online dating. Courtship amounted to delivering one missive into the hands of a certain princess—a simpler time, to be sure.

Today, messaging couldn’t be more instant, and you’ll encounter unique obstacles to finding love. Between you and your Perfect Match are peculiar characters, duplicitous Catfishes, and confusion galore! The perils of dating have never been more perilous.

There are Fish Guys showing off their enormous catches who might not be catches themselves. Some profiles are made up of exclusively Group Photos, while some are obviously photoshopped. A dog picture could be the first sign of Puppy Love… but is it really their dog?

It’s a confusing world out there, but you know you’ll be okay as long as you can find that Perfect Match. Once you’ve found them, don’t let them go! And watch out for The Ghost—they could make that connection vanish in an instant.

And remember, true love comes to those who stay in the game. Each turn, draw a card and play one of the two cards in your hand. Avoid matches that are wrong for you and stay in it to the end of the round for a chance to win a match token. Win enough match tokens, and you’ll win the game!

Are you ready to send a more modern love letter? Play Love Letter: Sender and try your hand at courtship in its modern form!”

Will you be giving it a whirl? If you do hit me up on Twitter @MattAguilarCB and let me know what you think, or better yet we can even play a round on Twitter!

