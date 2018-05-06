Monster Mansion Sim MachiaVillain Gets A Release Date

Developer Wild Factor and publisher Good Shepard Entertainment have announced that the former’s junior effort, MachiaVillain, is poised to release Wednesday, May 16th for PC, Mac and Linux, priced at $19.99 USD.

To celebrate this announcement, the pair have also released a brand-new trailer (pictured above).

MachiaVillain, for those that don’t know, is an evil mansion management and strategy game inspired by titles like Dungeon Keeper and Prison Architect, as well as every one’s favorite movie clichés.

A former (successful) Kickstarter title, MachiaVillain tasks you with running a mansion whose inhabitants include, but are not limited to, ax murderers, mad scientists, deformed monsters, tax evaders, and basically every classic monster you can think of. Your goal, to lure victims in and kill them, all while keeping your mansion in tip-top-shape, of course.

At the moment there is no word on whether or not console versions are in the works, or planned at all. I suppose any console version will likely come down to how the game performs on PC.

Below, you can read more on the game, courtesy of an official elevator pitch from the developer itself. If it is more media of MachiaVillain you’re after, then click here.

Inspired by the tropes of horror cinema and classic gaming experiences like Dungeon Keeper, MachiaVillain lets you build the macabre mansion of your dreadful dreams, from harmless house to nightmarish palace of panic! Become a professional mastermind – set deadly traps, lure locals inside, and let your minions feast on their flesh. But beware: even horror movie monsters have a code of honor to obey. To become the most frightening menace in the neighborhood, you’ll have to slay by the rules – target victims when they’re alone, keep the virgin alive until the end, and never, EVER hurt the dog!

Assemble a menagerie of monsters, balance their unique traits and needs, and customize the mansion to make them feel at home. Use leftover body parts from dismembering and other resources from the environment to craft new items to keep the manor safe from supernatural creatures and monster hunters out to exorcise your gruesome good time!