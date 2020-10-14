Madden NFL 21 Adds New Player to 99 Rating Club

✖

Madden NFL 21 just added another player to the 99 overall club with Russell Wilson being the newest member. The Seattle Seahawks quarterback has been putting on a show to start the season. It seems like every year the signal-caller is in MVP conversations, but this year, he’s been nothing short of revelatory. He joins Aaron Donald, Christian McCaffrey, Michael Thomas, Patrick Mahomes and Stephon Gilmore in the elusive ranks of 99 overall. Every single one of those names is an immediate impact player at their position. (Carolina fans are understandably shaken that they can only see McCaffrey carve up defenses in video games right now after his injury.) Still, kudos to Russ for stepping up and balling out, now players can let the man cook for themselves.

.@DangeRussWilson is officially in the Madden 9️⃣9️⃣ club Russ joins: — Aaron Donald

— Christian McCaffrey

— Michael Thomas

— Patrick Mahomes

— Stephon Gilmore@brgridiron 🎮 @BRGaming pic.twitter.com/G0qf87h75H — Bleacher Report (@BleacherReport) October 14, 2020

Comicbook.com’s Charlie Ridgely called Madden NFL 21 a grand step forward in his review of the title. After a bunch of years doubting EA's dedication to improving the title, it seems like this year's edition is a definite step in the right direction.

“It's no secret that EA's Madden NFL franchise has had a monopoly on football video games for years, even decades. If you love football, you play Madden, and there's not really another choice. Unfortunately for gamers, EA has seemingly taken advantage of that fact as of late, churning out a near-carbon copy of the same game every fall, just with new players and ratings,” he began. “The lack of changes has been infuriating, to say the least, especially when there isn't another option on the market. This year, at least, the folks at EA are finally listening. Madden NFL 21 is a long-overdue upgrade.”

“Madden 21 isn't a perfect game by any stretch, so it's not like this thing is going to revolutionize football gaming going forward. Not every choice made by this new iteration is going to be universally loved by players,” Ridgely added. “That's okay! The point is, rather than just accepting free money by being the only football game on the market, Madden 21 switches things up, while keeping a lot of the elements that worked in previous installments, making it the most enjoyable entry in the past five years.”

