Madden NFL 21 Update Adds Colin Kaepernick to the Game

✖

A new Madden NFL 21 update has released on PS4, Xbox One, and PC, adding Colin Kaepernick to the game, who hasn't featured in an installment of the NFL football simulation series since 2016. More specifically, as of today, Kaepernick can be used with any team via Franchise mode, as well as Play Now. However, for now, it appears the free agent is limited to these two modes, and it doesn't sound like this is going to change.

As for the announcement itself, it comes way of Twitter, or more specifically the game's official Twitter account, which relays word that the development team, along with millions of fans, want to see the former top QB back in the game. Bolstering this, EA wants fans to express their hopes for the future of football by using the free agent while they play.

"Colin Kaepernick is one of the top free agents in football and a starting-caliber quarterback," writes EA of the announcement. "The team at EA SPORTS, along with millions of Madden NFL fans, want to see him back in our game. We’ve had a long relationship with Colin through Madden NFL and worked through our past soundtrack mistakes."

The statement continues:

"Knowing that our EA SPORTS experiences are platforms for players to create, we want to make Madden NFL a place that reflects Colin’s position and talent, rates him as a starting QB, and empowers our fans to express their hopes for the future of football. We’ve worked with Colin to make this possible, and we’re excited to bring it to all of you today. Starting today in Madden NFL 21, fans can put Colin Kaepernick at the helm of any NFL team in Franchise mode, as well as play with him in Play Now. We look forward to seeing Colin on Madden NFL teams everywhere."

Madden NFL 21 is available via the PS4, Xbox One, and PC.

"It's no secret that EA's Madden NFL franchise has had a monopoly on football video games for years, even decades," reads the opening of our review of the game. "If you love football, you play Madden, and there's not really another choice. Unfortunately for gamers, EA has seemingly taken advantage of that fact as of late, churning out a near-carbon copy of the same game every fall, just with new players and ratings. The lack of changes has been infuriating, to say the least, especially when there isn't another option on the market. This year, at least, the folks at EA are finally listening. Madden NFL 21 is a long-overdue upgrade."