Madden NFL 21 Update Reveals Big Changes Coming to Franchise Mode

✖

Madden NFL 21 is bringing some changes to Franchise Mode in the game. EA’s Twitter account decided to hype the fans up with some highlighted improvements. Things like Player Card Career Stats and X-Factor Customization have been requests from the community for a while. The Playoff Picture is also one of those immersion things that the game has been focused on cleaning up. Meanwhile, Dev Trait Regression Tuning is getting a boost along with Retirement Improvements. All in all, it sounds like EA is hard at work trying to make Madden NFL 21 the best game that it can be. Over the weekend, there were some other gameplay tweaks announced as well that should ease some of the irritation exhibited by players online.

However, earlier this year, the devs had to speak to the community when the Franchise Mode players started a movement on social media to make sure that part of the game would be getting the requisite love. Executive Producer Seann Graddy spoke for the entire team in a recorded message about how they’re trying to get this one right.

🚨 Franchise Updates coming to #Madden21 ☑️ Dev Trait Regression Tuning

☑️ Playoff Picture

☑️ Player Card Career Stats

☑️ X-Factor Customization

☑️ Retirement Improvements

☑️ Preview of more Franchise updates to come Details 👉 https://t.co/zpxpC3lD66 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) November 10, 2020

“Hey Madden Franchise community, I’m Seann Graddy, I’m the executive producer for Madden NFL. On the behalf of the entire development team, we wanted to reach out to say, we see your #FixMaddenFranchise Tweets and we understand your frustration,” Graddy told the fans. “Now, the franchise community is critically important to us, and of course, we appreciate your passion for Madden NFL. We’re reading your feedback and we clearly understand that you want more. We’ve seen your requests for more information about what the franchise community can expect moving forward.”

“While I don’t have a lot of details that I can share with you right now. I can tell you that today, our team is actively working on bolstering plans to support franchise in Madden NFL 21 and beyond,” he continued. “The development team is currently working from home to prepare for Madden NFL 21’s launch on August 28th. But, we’re also committed to providing updates to you about our thoughts and plans for franchise moving forward before the game launches. So, again, thank you for all the passion and the feedback that you bring. For those of you that are going to participate in the closed beta, we look forward to more feedback this weekend, Thank You.”

Are you excited to see these changes coming to Franchise Mode? Let us know in the comments!