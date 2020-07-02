EA Responds to Madden NFL 21 Franchise Mode Concerns

EA has responded to Madden NFL 21 Franchise Mode concerns. The new video surfaced on the games accounts many fans took to social media with the hashtag, #FixMaddenFranchise. For most of the current generation, sports games have been appraised by the larger gaming audience as yearly roster updates and not much more. Both EA and 2K Games have been battling that stigma a long time. For the record, the iterations of recent years have drawn the ire of their core fanbases that want gameplay additions, classic modes returned, and some of the prominent glitches removed. Well, EA got an earful from their Franchise Mode players and put out a statement to let them know that they want to upgrade things for this year. Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL delivered the message personally.

“Hey Madden Franchise community, I’m Seann Graddy, I’m the executive producer for Madden NFL. On the behalf of the entire development team, we wanted to reach out to say, we see your #FixMaddenFranchise Tweets and we understand your frustration,” Graddy began. “Now, the franchise community is critically important to us, and of course, we appreciate your passion for Madden NFL. We’re reading your feedback and we clearly understand that you want more. We’ve seen your requests for more information about what the franchise community can expect moving forward.”

An update from Executive Producer Seann Graddy pic.twitter.com/RFpco0KNH1 — Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 2, 2020

“While I don’t have a lot of details that I can share with you right now. I can tell you that today, our team is actively working on bolstering plans to support franchise in Madden NFL 21 and beyond,” he added. “The development team is currently working from home to prepare for Madden NFL 21’s launch on August 28th. But, we’re also committed to providing updates to you about our thoughts and plans for franchise moving forward before the game launches. So, again, thank you for all the passion and the feedback that you bring. For those of you that are going to participate in the closed beta, we look forward to more feedback this weekend, Thank You.”

Time will tell if this ends up being the kind of fix that gets the game back into the good graces of the larger fanbase. The promises are there, but there have been other times with countless developers that these cries go unheard. Despite the message itself, there are still fans down in the replies using the hashtag and requesting features. It seems that EA is going to have to bring the good before the applause rolls in.

What is your favorite mode in a sports game? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions below: