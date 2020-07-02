EA Responds to Madden NFL 21 Franchise Mode Concerns
EA has responded to Madden NFL 21 Franchise Mode concerns. The new video surfaced on the games accounts many fans took to social media with the hashtag, #FixMaddenFranchise. For most of the current generation, sports games have been appraised by the larger gaming audience as yearly roster updates and not much more. Both EA and 2K Games have been battling that stigma a long time. For the record, the iterations of recent years have drawn the ire of their core fanbases that want gameplay additions, classic modes returned, and some of the prominent glitches removed. Well, EA got an earful from their Franchise Mode players and put out a statement to let them know that they want to upgrade things for this year. Seann Graddy, Executive Producer of Madden NFL delivered the message personally.
“Hey Madden Franchise community, I’m Seann Graddy, I’m the executive producer for Madden NFL. On the behalf of the entire development team, we wanted to reach out to say, we see your #FixMaddenFranchise Tweets and we understand your frustration,” Graddy began. “Now, the franchise community is critically important to us, and of course, we appreciate your passion for Madden NFL. We’re reading your feedback and we clearly understand that you want more. We’ve seen your requests for more information about what the franchise community can expect moving forward.”
An update from Executive Producer Seann Graddy pic.twitter.com/RFpco0KNH1— Madden NFL 21 (@EAMaddenNFL) July 2, 2020
“While I don’t have a lot of details that I can share with you right now. I can tell you that today, our team is actively working on bolstering plans to support franchise in Madden NFL 21 and beyond,” he added. “The development team is currently working from home to prepare for Madden NFL 21’s launch on August 28th. But, we’re also committed to providing updates to you about our thoughts and plans for franchise moving forward before the game launches. So, again, thank you for all the passion and the feedback that you bring. For those of you that are going to participate in the closed beta, we look forward to more feedback this weekend, Thank You.”
Time will tell if this ends up being the kind of fix that gets the game back into the good graces of the larger fanbase. The promises are there, but there have been other times with countless developers that these cries go unheard. Despite the message itself, there are still fans down in the replies using the hashtag and requesting features. It seems that EA is going to have to bring the good before the applause rolls in.
What is your favorite mode in a sports game? Let us know in the comments! Check out the reactions below:
People are going to take some convincing
prevnext
madden listening to fans ? wtff— Ajani (@AjaniIsAmazing) July 2, 2020
Some optimism
prevnext
Thank you. Excited to see you put words into action @EAMaddenNFL— Marcus Whitman (@TFG_Football) July 2, 2020
#FixMaddenFranchise
Well said
prevnext
We appreciate the response, but the best response is what is shown in the product ultimately!! Give us in the franchise community something to truly immerse into in the mode that elevated the Madden series to to greatness in the first place!! #FixMaddenFranchise— Smitty #RIH True & Spotme (@SmittyD1981) July 2, 2020
Important start
prevnext
Great job @EAMaddenNFL acknowledging everyone’s frustration. Looking forward to a good year— Vv SickNesS vV (@RWL8418) July 2, 2020
People are looking for proof
prevnext
HEYYYY!! You heard us!! Now prove it! Thank you!— Bengalorian (@thebengalorian) July 2, 2020
A great gesture
prevnext
Thank you @EAMaddenNFL I appreciate that you acknowledged the franchise community and i applaude u for admitting it needs work. You earned some respect back from me today and i look forward to seeing the plan your team lays out for the future of madden franchise mode. 🏈✊— Rob Dickison (@RobDickison) July 2, 2020
A celebration
prevnext
EA may actually listen to us!?!? LFG!!! pic.twitter.com/GZz57Tt5MI— Hogg (@HoggNFL) July 2, 2020
Football fans just want it fixed
prevnext
Thank you for taking time to even make a response. Would love to see updates roll out after launch . No reason it can't happen. We all LOVE FOOTBALL. #Madden21— (Brad) AKA. RoyMcKraken (@roymckraken) July 2, 2020
Hyped up
prevnext
LEETTSSSS GOOOO!!!— CrockTIME (@eric_crocker) July 2, 2020
Swinging for the fences
prev
Bring back NCAA!!!!— Jay (@JD_Willing) July 2, 2020
Disclosure: ComicBook is owned by CBS Interactive, a division of ViacomCBS.