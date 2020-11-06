Madden NFL 21 Update Adds New Gameplay Mode, Patch Notes Revealed

✖

Madden NFL 21 got a new title update this week to help kick off the month with a release of a new game mode, a ton of fixes and adjustments for different gameplay mechanics, and much more. The lengthy patch notes for the game detail everything that’s new from the Superstar KO: Endless Run mode to the way the Madden ultimate Team mode has been updated, often with context from the developers about what changed and why.

The big highlight of the update is the new game mode mentioned above that’s now available across all platforms. In this new Superstar KO mode, the objective is to test yourself in Superstar KO over and over again to see how well you can do until you eventually lose. Your successes will be tracked on a global leaderboard that’ll allow you to compete against others.

Beyond that addition to Madden NFL 21, there are many more changes to take note of from the update. You can find the full patch notes for Madden NFL 21’s November title update below:

Madden NFL 21 November Title Update Notes

Gameplay Updates:

Dropped Interceptions: Fixed an issue allowing defensive teammates to cause a knockout on their teammate during an interception Tuning to decrease catching penalties for defenders catching in traffic DEV NOTE: These two changes will reduce the number of dropped interceptions for the defense, but they will not eliminate them completely. There will still be situations where defenders will not successfully catch INT’s based on ratings, physics, or interactions.

Fixed an issue preventing fumbles when not fatigued on QB Draw plays so Quarterbacks will now fumble much more as a result of hits regardless of fatigue level

Added logic to slow down the QB's acceleration at the end of the dropback on QB Draw plays, as well as restricting the direction the QB can move immediately after catching the snap DEV NOTE: Based on player feedback and stats data, we saw that QB Draw has become too powerful. With these changes, the QB Draw play will have to be used more strategically rather than being a core play.

Fixed an issue causing RAC catches to be dropped a little too frequently; also tuning to reduce the distance for additional defenders to cause catch-knockouts DEV NOTE: Based on player-feedback and playtesting, we found that RAC catches specifically were being dropped too much on both Competitive and Simulation game styles. These changes will significantly increase the chances of successful RAC catches when throwing to receivers with a step or two of separation on the coverage and provide better balance vs. man coverage.

Fixed the issue allowing pass rushers to disengage for quick pressure after a defensive-line ‘crash’ adjustment in formations like 3-4 Bear and 3-4 Cub

Updated the QB Slide and QB Dive mechanic for ease of use: Tap X/Square = Slide Hold X/Square = Dive DEV NOTE: This is the second time we’ve changed these mechanics via title update this year, which is certainly not ideal, but our players told us that the previous iterations simply were not working for them. This change reverts the controls back to what players are most familiar with and will be the same for all ball carriers, meaning that giving up with a ball carrier will be the same controls as QB slide, a tap of the X/Square button.

Tuning to reduce inaccurate passes caused by pressure

Tuning to decrease average yards per carry on Outside Zone and Stretch running plays on Competitive All-Pro and All-Madden DEV NOTE: Our stat-tracking data has recently shown a spike in average yards per carry on outside running plays on the Competitive game style, so we are making some tuning adjustments to blocking to reduce the effectiveness of these plays.

Fixed an issue preventing AI edge-rush animations from triggering in certain alignments

Fixed an issue causing frequent ‘Roughing the Kicker’ penalties on the ‘Field Goal Safe Man’ defensive play

Fixed an issue causing the ball to sometimes launch across the field after a hit-stick vs. the receiver on certain catch animations

Tuning to the steering on the Truck move for the Bruiser ball-carrier archetype to reduce the fast oversteer that was beginning to be used as an exploit

Fixed an issue causing fullbacks and tight ends to inappropriately swap positions via an audible to certain formations

Fixed an issue allowing WRs to subbed into the HB position by audibling across formations within the same personnel grouping

Madden Ultimate Team Updates:

Condensed individual Training Point reward screens to one combined reward screen

Remedied an issue where users had to open Fantasy Packs twice

Updated the art on the Item Compare screen

Franchise Updates:

Face of the Franchise Updates: General stability improvements



Franchise Updates:

General stability improvements

Fixed an issue causing users to crash when making their selection during the draft in multi-user leagues

The Yard Updates:

Stability and reliability improvements

Superstar KO Updates:

New Mode: Endless Run - Compete to set the highest win streak in Superstar KO history! Play until you lose and then see how you match up against the greatest KO players in our new global leaderboards for Endless Run.

Presentation Updates: