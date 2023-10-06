Madden NFL 24 Week 4 Roster Update Is Great New For Top QBs

After four weeks of the NFL season, things are starting to solidify on the real-world and digital gridiron We know that Josh Allen is very good and Zach Wilson is probably not up to snuff, but they're far from the only ones that are shaking up the Madden NFL 24 ratings this week. In fact, several big-name quarterbacks have been standing out from the crowd, and Madden 24 has given them appropriately massive boosts. Madden NFL 24 players also have several new X-Factor and Superstar abilities to try out after Title Update 3 went live earlier this week. Here's a look at the biggest risers and fallers in Madden NFL 24's Week 4 roster update.

Madden NFL 24 Week 4's Biggest Risers

As mentioned, the big winners this week are several top-tier quarterbacks. Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen gets a boost back to his launch rating after dropping a bit following the Bills season-opening loss to the New York Jets. Baltimore Ravens QB Lamar Jackson is finally in the 90s, which makes sense considering he's been tearing up the league all season. What's maybe most surprising is that San Francisco 49ers QB Brock Purdy isn't showing up in the big movers. He's been one of the most accurate quarterbacks through four weeks but has yet to even break into the 80s. Here's the full list of the biggest movers in Week 4.

HB Christian McCaffery – 98 OVR (+1)

WR Stefon Diggs – 97 OVR (+1)

LE Maxx Crosby – 96 OVR (+1)

QB Josh Allen – 94 OVR (+1)

WR A.J. Brown – 93 OVR (+2)

LT Tristan Wirfs – 92 OVR (+1)

C Creed Humphrey – 91 OVR (+1)

QB Lamar Jackson – 91 OVR (+2)

FS Micch Hyde – 91 OVR (+1)

C Frank Ragnow – 90 OVR (+1)

QB Dak Prescott – 87 OVR (+2)

HB Bijan Robinson – 85 OVR (+2)

ROLB Andrew Van Ginkel – 80 OVR (+2)

DT Daquan Jones – 80 OVR (+2)

CB Devon Witherspoon – 80 OVR (+2)

QB Matthew Stafford – 80 OVR (+3)

Madden NFL 24 Week 4's Biggest Fallers

On the other end of the spectrum, we have the biggest fallers in Madden NFL 24 Week 4. Cincinnati Bengals fans will probably want to look away. Quarterback Joe Burrow has been playing injured this season, and his stats reflect that. His teammate Ja'Marr Chase has likewise been struggling, but for some reason, he's been hit with a three-point reduction while Burrow only went down by one point. It's also a bad week to be a Bosa as both brothers were hit with downgrades this week.

RE Nick Bosa – 97 OVR (-1)

LOLB T.J. Watt – 96 OVR (-1)

MLB Fred Warner – 95 OVR (-1)

CB Darius Slay Jr. – 92 OVR (-1)

QB Joe Burrow – 92 OVR (-1)

RB Cameron Heyward – 91 OVR (-2)

WR Ja'Marr Chase – 91 OVR (-3)

CB Marshon Lattimore – 91 OVR (-1)

LB Joel Bitonio – 90 OVR (-2)

ROLB Joey Bosa – 90 OVR (-1)

HB Jonathan Taylor – 87 OVR (-2)

HB Dalvin Cook – 84 OVR (-3)

HB Miles Sanders – 81 OVR (-3)

QB Geno Smith – 78 OVR (-2)

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms.