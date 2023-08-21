Madden NFL 24: The Fastest Players at Every Postion
If you want to dominate Madden NFL 24, you'll want to load up your team with top-end speed.
In football, there are several attributes that are important depending on a player's position. A quarterback needs a strong arm to rifle the ball down the field. A defensive lineman needs a gym-breaking bench press to push hefty offensive linemen off of them. That said, speed is one of the few things that everyone, including the kicker needs. Because Madden NFL 24 does its best to replicate the real-world sport, speed is equally important. Obviously, there are other stats to consider when building a lineup, but having players who make fast guys look not so fast, is key to a successful Madden 24 squad. Below, we've collected the fastest players at each position to help give you a leg up on the opposition. Note that we're only including players who could realistically start even if a low-rated player has incredibly high speed.
Quarterback
- Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 Speed, 91 OVR
- Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) – 93 Speed, 76 OVR
- Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – 92 Speed, 79 OVR
- Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – 91 Speed, 70 OVR (Rookie)
- Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 Speed, 88 OVR
- Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 88 Speed, 94 OVR
Running Back
- De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 76 OVR (Rookie)
- Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 79 OVR
- Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) – 94 Speed, 77 OVR (Rookie)
- Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) -94 Speed, 87 OVR
- Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 94 Speed, 89 OVR
Wide Receiver
- Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 Speed, 98 OVR
- Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – 98 Speed, 79 OVR
- Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) – 98 Speed, 88 OVR
- Quez Watkins (Philadelphia Eagles) – 97 Speed, 75 OVR
- Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals) – 97 Speed, 84 OVR
Tight End
- Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons) – 91 Speed, 87 OVR
- Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) – 90 Speed, 73 OVR
- George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) – 88 Speed, 96 OVR
- Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 Speed, 84 OVR
- Darren Waller (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 86 OVR
Offensive Line
- Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 77 Speed, 92 OVR (LT)
- Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) – 77 Speed, 91 OVR (LT)
- Sam Cosmi (Washington Commanders) – 77 Speed, 75 OVR (RT)
- Brian O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings) – 77 Speed, 86 OVR (RT)
- Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles) – 77 Speed, 98 OVR (RT)
Defensive Tackle
- Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles) – 83 Speed, 75 OVR
- Ed Oliver (Buffalo Bills) – 83 Speed, 81 OVR
- Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles) – 81 Speed, 79 OVR
Defensive End
- Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 92 Speed, 97 OVR (RE)
- Montez Sweat (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 82 OVR (RE)
- Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) – 87 Speed, 78 OVR (LE) (Rookie)
- Chase Young (Washington Commanders) – 87 Speed, 85 OVR (LE)
- Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) – 87 Speed, 98 OVR (RE)
Outside Linebacker
- Damone Clark (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 Speed, 73 OVR (ROLB)
- Jamin Davis (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 76 OVR (ROLB)
- Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 Speed, 75 OVR (LOLB)
- Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 79 OVR (ROLB)
- Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 80 OVR (ROLB)
- Brian Burns (Carolina Panthers) – 88 Speed, 87 OVR (LOLB)
Middle Linebacker
- Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 91 Speed, 79 OVR
- Devin Bush (Seattle Seahawks) – 89 Speed, 77 OVR
- Bobby Okereke (New York Giants) – 89 Speed, 81 OVR
- Deion Jones (Carolina Panthers) – 89 Speed, 76 OVR
Cornerback
- Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) – 98 Speed, 83 OVR
- DJ Turner (Cincinnati Bengals) – 97 Speed, 73 OVR
- Jakorian Bennett (Las Angeles Raiders) – 96 Speed, 71 OVR (Rookie)
- Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) – 95 Speed, 76 OVR
- Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 74 OVR
- Donte Jackson (Carolina Panthers) – 95 Speed, 80 OVR
Safety
- Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 75 OVR (FS)
- Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers) – 93 Speed, 81 OVR (FS)
- Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Speed, 81 OVR (SS)
- Darnell Savage (Green Bay Packers) – 92 Speed, 76 OVR (SS)
- Andre Cisco (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 92 Speed, 79 OVR (FS)
- Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) – 92 Speed, 81 OVR (FS)
Kicker/Punter
- Jake Camarda (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 86 Speed, 76 OVR (P)
- Ryan Stonehouse (Tennesse Titans) – 85 Speed, 82 OVR (P)
- Mitch Wishnowsky (San Francisco 49ers) – 84 Speed, 78 OVR (P)
- Ka'imi Fairbairn (Houston Texans) – 79 Speed, 79 OVR (K)