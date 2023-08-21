Madden NFL 24: The Fastest Players at Every Postion

In football, there are several attributes that are important depending on a player's position. A quarterback needs a strong arm to rifle the ball down the field. A defensive lineman needs a gym-breaking bench press to push hefty offensive linemen off of them. That said, speed is one of the few things that everyone, including the kicker needs. Because Madden NFL 24 does its best to replicate the real-world sport, speed is equally important. Obviously, there are other stats to consider when building a lineup, but having players who make fast guys look not so fast, is key to a successful Madden 24 squad. Below, we've collected the fastest players at each position to help give you a leg up on the opposition. Note that we're only including players who could realistically start even if a low-rated player has incredibly high speed.

Quarterback

Lamar Jackson (Baltimore Ravens) – 96 Speed, 91 OVR

Justin Fields (Chicago Bears) – 93 Speed, 76 OVR

Kyler Murray (Arizona Cardinals) – 92 Speed, 79 OVR

Anthony Richardson (Indianapolis Colts) – 91 Speed, 70 OVR (Rookie)

Jalen Hurts (Philadelphia Eagles) – 89 Speed, 88 OVR

Josh Allen (Buffalo Bills) – 88 Speed, 94 OVR

Running Back

De'Von Achane (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 76 OVR (Rookie)

Raheem Mostert (Miami Dolphins) – 95 Speed, 79 OVR

Jahmyr Gibbs (Detroit Lions) – 94 Speed, 77 OVR (Rookie)

Kenneth Walker III (Seattle Seahawks) -94 Speed, 87 OVR

Jonathan Taylor (Indianapolis Colts) – 94 Speed, 89 OVR

Wide Receiver

Tyreek Hill (Miami Dolphins) – 99 Speed, 98 OVR

Jameson Williams (Detroit Lions) – 98 Speed, 79 OVR

Jaylen Waddle (Miami Dolphins) – 98 Speed, 88 OVR

Quez Watkins (Philadelphia Eagles) – 97 Speed, 75 OVR

Marquise Brown (Arizona Cardinals) – 97 Speed, 84 OVR

Tight End

Kyle Pitts (Atlanta Falcons) – 91 Speed, 87 OVR

Taysom Hill (New Orleans Saints) – 90 Speed, 73 OVR

George Kittle (San Francisco 49ers) – 88 Speed, 96 OVR

Evan Engram (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 88 Speed, 84 OVR

Darren Waller (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 86 OVR

Offensive Line

Tristan Wirfs (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 77 Speed, 92 OVR (LT)

Terron Armstead (Miami Dolphins) – 77 Speed, 91 OVR (LT)

Sam Cosmi (Washington Commanders) – 77 Speed, 75 OVR (RT)

Brian O'Neill (Minnesota Vikings) – 77 Speed, 86 OVR (RT)

Lane Johnson (Philadelphia Eagles) – 77 Speed, 98 OVR (RT)

Defensive Tackle

Milton Williams (Philadelphia Eagles) – 83 Speed, 75 OVR

Ed Oliver (Buffalo Bills) – 83 Speed, 81 OVR

Jalen Carter (Philadelphia Eagles) – 81 Speed, 79 OVR

Defensive End

Micah Parsons (Dallas Cowboys) – 92 Speed, 97 OVR (RE)

Montez Sweat (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 82 OVR (RE)

Will Anderson Jr. (Houston Texans) – 87 Speed, 78 OVR (LE) (Rookie)

Chase Young (Washington Commanders) – 87 Speed, 85 OVR (LE)

Myles Garrett (Cleveland Browns) – 87 Speed, 98 OVR (RE)

Outside Linebacker

Damone Clark (Dallas Cowboys) – 90 Speed, 73 OVR (ROLB)

Jamin Davis (Washington Commanders) – 90 Speed, 76 OVR (ROLB)

Odafe Oweh (Baltimore Ravens) – 89 Speed, 75 OVR (LOLB)

Jeremiah Owusu-Koramoah (Cleveland Browns) – 89 Speed, 79 OVR (ROLB)

Kayvon Thibodeaux (New York Giants) – 88 Speed, 80 OVR (ROLB)

Brian Burns (Carolina Panthers) – 88 Speed, 87 OVR (LOLB)

Middle Linebacker

Devin White (Tampa Bay Buccaneers) – 91 Speed, 79 OVR

Devin Bush (Seattle Seahawks) – 89 Speed, 77 OVR

Bobby Okereke (New York Giants) – 89 Speed, 81 OVR

Deion Jones (Carolina Panthers) – 89 Speed, 76 OVR

Cornerback

Tariq Woolen (Seattle Seahawks) – 98 Speed, 83 OVR



DJ Turner (Cincinnati Bengals) – 97 Speed, 73 OVR

Jakorian Bennett (Las Angeles Raiders) – 96 Speed, 71 OVR (Rookie)

Eric Stokes (Green Bay Packers) – 95 Speed, 76 OVR

Caleb Farley (Tennessee Titans) – 95 Speed, 74 OVR

Donte Jackson (Carolina Panthers) – 95 Speed, 80 OVR

Safety

Daxton Hill (Cincinnati Bengals) – 93 Speed, 75 OVR (FS)

Jeremy Chinn (Carolina Panthers) – 93 Speed, 81 OVR (FS)

Isaiah Simmons (Arizona Cardinals) – 93 Speed, 81 OVR (SS)

Darnell Savage (Green Bay Packers) – 92 Speed, 76 OVR (SS)

Andre Cisco (Jacksonville Jaguars) – 92 Speed, 79 OVR (FS)

Justin Reid (Kansas City Chiefs) – 92 Speed, 81 OVR (FS)

