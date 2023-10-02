Latest Deal Gets You Madden NFL 24 For Cheapest Price Yet

Madden NFL 24 is far from the best-received iteration of the long-running franchise. In fact, in our review, we noted that just about every mode feels as bad if not worse than the last few poorly received entries; however, we also said that in terms of the on-field product, "this is the best the game has been in a bit." If you're looking to play some virtual football with your friends, Madden NFL 24 is the best way to do it on a modern console. Fortunately, now that we're a few months past its launch date, various deals are starting to pop up. The most recent one will get you Madden NFL 24 at its cheapest price yet, though you'll have to take advantage of it quickly.

As first reported by Gamespot, Target's Circle Week promotion is currently running a deal through October 7 where you can get Madden NFL 24 for $49. Of course, you'll need to be a member of Target Circle, which is free, but if you don't want to sign up, Amazon is also running a price match service that lets you use Target's price to get the same deal via Amazon. That said, it's important to note that the PS4 version of Madden NFL 24 is excluded from the Amazon promotion, so you'll need a current-gen console if you're using that service.

Target does have the discount for the PS4 version, so it might be worth signing up for the service. After all, Target Circle membership comes with several other perks and it doesn't cost you anything else. If nothing else, it'll make grabbing deals like this one much easier in the future.

Madden NFL 24 Best Player Ratings

If you're just picking up Madden NFL 24 now, you'll want to know who the best players in the game are. Obviously, these ratings move around from week to week, but the most recent iteration of the player ratings went live on September 28. Importantly, since launch, we've actually seen a player join the coveted 99 Club in Madden NFL 24, which is always a massive deal. That gets the 99 Club up to six members so far in Madden 24. Here's a quick look at all of them:

RE Aaron Donald – Los Angeles Rams

WR Justin Jefferson – Minnesota Vikings

QB Patrick Mahomes – Kansas City Chiefs

TE Travis Kelce – Kansas City Chiefs

WR Tyreek Hill – Miami Dolphins

RG Zack Martin – Dallas Cowboys

Of course, there are a ton of other great players in Madden this year, but if you want someone truly game-breaking, any of those six will do it. Arguably, Mahomes is the most important piece since he plays the most important position on the field, but you can wreck gameplans just as easily with someone like Donald.

Madden NFL 24 is available now on PlayStation, Xbox, and PC platforms. Make sure to take advantage of Target or Amazon's deal by October 7 if you want to grab the game at its lowest price yet.