Madden NFL 24: All X-Factors and Superstars

Madden NFL 24 is out now, and the latest game in the long-running franchise brings back X-Factor and Superstar abilities. These skills are given to the best players in the NFL and are Electronic Arts' way of trying to make its in-game players perform just like they do on Sunday. Since only the best players have them, they're incredibly powerful. Knowing which ones your favorite teams have as well as what your opponents are bringing to the table can often be the difference between winning and losing. If you need a rundown on all the X-Factor and Superstar abilities in Madden NFL 24, we've broken it down for you below, going team by team to give you all the info you need.

Arizona Cardinals

SS Buddha Baker (Superstar)

Unfakeable: Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves.



Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions and catch knockouts in mid zones.

Atlanta Falcons

FS Jessie Bates III (Superstar) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Deep In Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones.

TE Kyle Pitts (Superstar) Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers. Red Zone Threat: Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

CB A.J. Terrell Jr. (Superstar) Inside Shade: Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers. Deep Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes. Deep Out Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

RDE Calais Campbell (Superstar) Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays. Run Stopper: Shed attempts are free on run plays.

K Younghoe Koo (Superstar) Precision Kicker: Grants full vision of the kicking arc. Focused Kicker: Slower kicking meter for all kicks up to 45 yards.



Baltimore Ravens

TE Mark Andrews (Superstar X-Factor) YAC Em' Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle. (X-Factor) TE Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up at TE. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers. Matchup Nightmare: Better route running and catching vs. LBs.

MLB Roquan Smith (Superstar X-Factor) Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches. (X-Factor) Deflator: More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles. Tackle Supreme: Decreased takeout chance & better conservative tackles. Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

QB Lamar Jackson (Superstar X-Factor) Truzz: Can't fumble as a result of a tackle. (X-Factor) Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Tight Out: Consistent catching from TEs who beat their coverage. Fastbreak: improved blocking on designed QB runs.

CB Marlon Humphrey (Superstar) Short Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes. Deep Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. deep routes. Inside Shade: Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers.

K Justin Tucker (Superstar) Zen Kicker: Slower kicking meter for all kicks over 45 yards. Clutch Kicker: Immunity to the "ice the kicker" effect.

LT Ronnie Stanley (Superstar) Secure Protector: Stronger protection v quick block shed moves. Edge Protector: Stronger pass protections vs. elite edge rushers.



Buffalo Bills

WR Stefon Diggs (Superstar X-Factor) RAC Em' Up: Wins RAC catches. (X-Factor) Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Deep In Elite: Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers.

QB Josh Allen (Superstar X-Factor) Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased. (X-Factor) Fastbreak: Improved blocking on designed QB runs. Pass Lead Elite: Increased throw power when leading bullet passes. Dashing Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards. Anchored Extender: Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB.

RDE Von Miller (Superstar X-Factor) Fearmonger: Chance to pressure QB while engaged with blocker. (X-Factor) Adrenaline Rush: Sacks restore all pash rush points. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

CB Tre'Davious White (Superstar X-Factor) Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches. (X-Factor) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Deep Out Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

SS Jordan Poyer (Superstar) Deep Out Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones. Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockdowns in mid zones.

FS Micah Hyde (Superstar) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Medium Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. medium routes.



Carolina Panthers

LOLB Brian Burns (Superstar) Speedster: Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance. Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball.



Chicago Bears

WR D.J. Moore (Superstar) Mid Out Elite: Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.



Cincinnati Bengals

(Photo: EA Sports)

QB Joe Burrow (Superstar X-Factor) Run and Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run. (X-Factor) Sideline Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers. Fearless: Immune to defensive pressure while in the pocket. Set Feet Lead: Increased THP when leading bullet passes with set feet.

WR Ja'Marr Chase (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Runoff Elite: Grants more convincing runoffs. Acrobat: Diving catches and swats. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium pass inside the numbers. Mid Out Elite: Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers.

WR Tee Higgins (Superstar) Short In Elite: Improved catching on shorts passes inside the numbers. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.



Cleveland Browns

RDE Myles Garret (Superstar X-Factor) Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. (X-Factor) Strip Specialist: Reduce tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

HB Nick Chubb (Superstar X-Factor) Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms. (X-Factor) Bruiser: More powerful truck & stiff arm animations. Reach For It: Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled. Balance Beam: Avoid stumbling as a ballcarrier.

WR Amari Cooper (Superstar) Route Technician: Quicker cuts while running routes. Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside.

RG Wyatt Zeller (Superstar) Post Up: Dominant when engaged in double-team blocks. Nasty Streak: Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

LDE Za'Darius Smith (Superstar) Out My Way: Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs. Mr. Big Stop: Start 3rd/4th down with half of your pass rush points. Edge Threat Elite: Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.



Dallas Cowboys

RDE Micah Parsons (Superstar X-Factor) Unstoppable Force: Pash rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. (X-Factor) Out My Way: Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs. Secure Tackler: Higher success rate on conservative tackles. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

RG Zack Martin (Superstar) Post Up: Dominant when engaged in double-team blocks. Screen Protector: Dominant impact block wins on screen plays.

CB Stephon Gilmore (Superstar) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Flat Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

WR Ceedee Lamb (Superstar) Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Mid Out Elite: Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

LT Tyron Smith (Superstar) All Day: Better protection against frequent shed attempts. Edge Protector: Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

CB Trevon Diggs (Superstar) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Acrobat: Diving catches & swats.

QB Dak Prescott (Superstar) Anchored Extender: Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB. Gutsy Gambler: Immune to defensive pressure while on the run. Inside Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on throws inside the numbers.



Denver Broncos

CB Patrick Surtain III (Superstar X-Factor) Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches. (X-Factor) Tip Drill: Higher chance to catch tipped passes. Outside Shade: Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers. Short Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes.

FS Justin Simmons (Superstar) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.



Detroit Lions

WR Amon-Ra St. Brown (Superstar) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.



Green Bay Packers

(Photo: EA Sports)

CB Jaire Alexander (Superstar X-Factor) Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches. (X-Factor) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Short Route KO: Improved knockouts in man vs. short routes. Outside shade: Faster reactions to receiver cuts outside the numbers.

LT David Bakhtiari (Superstar) All Day: Better protection against frequent shed attempts. Edge Protector: Stronger pass protections vs. elite edge rushers.

LOLB Rashan Gary (Superstar) Swim Club: Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays.

HB Aaron Jones (Superstar) Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Reach For It: Frequently gains additional yards while being tackled.

DT Kenny Clark (Superstar) Unpredictable: Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance. Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays.



Houston Texans

None.

Indianapolis Colts

DT Deforest Buckner (Superstar X-Factor) Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. (X-Factor) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays. Under Pressure: Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

LG Quenton Nelson (Superstar) Puller Elite: Significantly increases effectiveness of pull blocks. Nasty Streak: Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

HB Jonathan Taylor (Superstar) Arm Bar: More powerful stiff arm animations. Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Goal Line Back: Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone.



Jacksonville Jaguars

RG Brandon Scherff (Superstar) Post Up: Dominant when engaged in double-team blocks. Matador: Prevents dominant bull rush moves.

QB Trevor Lawrence (Superstar) Gunslinger: Grants faster passing speed. Gutsy Gambler: immune to defensive pressure while on the run.



Kansas City Chiefs

(Photo: ea)

QB Patrick Mahomes (Superstar X-Factor) Bazooka: Max throwing distance increased. (X-Factor) Hot Route Master: Four additional hot routes. Dashing Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on the run up to 40 yards. Red Zone Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy while throwing in the red zone. No-Look Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on cross-body throws up to 20 yards. Pass Lead Elite: increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

TE Travis Kelce (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Leap Frog: Prevents fumbles while hurdling. TE Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when leined up at TE. Deep Out Elite: Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

DT Chris Jones (Superstar X-Factor) Momentum Shift: On field opponents have their zone progress wiped. (X-Factor) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Goal Line Stuff: Quicker sheds near the goal line. Under Pressure: Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.



Las Vegas Raiders

WR Davante Adams (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Route Technician: Quicker outs while running routes. Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Red Zone Threat: Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

HB Josh Jacobs (Superstar X-Factor) Wrecking Ball: High success rate after trucks and stiff arms. (X-Factor) Backlash: More tackler fatigue on non-consecutive tackles. Closer: Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half. Backfield Master: More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield.

LOLB Maxx Crosby (Superstar X-Factor) Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points. (X-Factor) Swim Club: Sim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat Elite: Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.

K Daniel Carlson (Superstar) Focused Kicker: Slower kicking meter for all kicks up to 45 yards.

ROLB Chandler Jones (Superstar) Reach Elite: able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers. Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. Edge Threat Elite: Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.



Los Angeles Chargers

SS Derwin James Jr. (Superstar X-Factor) Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches. (X-Factor) Unfakeable: Decreased chance to be faked out by ballcarrier moves. Lumberjack: Cut sticks guarantee tackle & add fumble chance. Flat Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones.

LOLB Joey Bosa (Superstar X-Factor) Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. (X-Factor) Swim Club: Swim/Club moves partially ignore blocker resistance. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

HB Austin Ekeler (Superstar X-Factor) Wrecking Ball: High success rate on trucks and stiff arms. (X-Factor) Energizer: Replenish stamina after successful skill moves. Goal Line Back: Stronger run blocking within 5 yards of the end zone. Backfield Master: More hot routes & improved catching from the backfield.

WR Keenan Allen (Superstar X-Factor) Max Security: High success rate on possession catches. (X-Factor) Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Mid Out Elite: improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers. Slot-O-Matic: better cuts & catching on short slot routes.

WR Mike Williams (Superstar) Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Deep Out Elite: Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

QB Justin Herbert (Superstar) Pass Lead Elite: Increased throw power when leading bullet passes. Sideline Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy on throws outside the numbers. High Point Deadeye: Grants perfect accuracy on high throws under 20 yards.

ROLB Khalil Mack (Superstar) Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.



Los Angeles Rams

RDE Aaron Donald (Superstar X-Factor) Blitz: On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped. (X-Factor) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Under Pressure: Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption.

WR Cooper Kupp (Superstar X-Factor) RAC Em' Up: Wins RAC catches. (X-Factor) Persistent: Harder to knock out of the zone. Red Zone Threat: Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone. Slot-O-Matic: Better cuts & catching on short slot routes. Deep In Elite: Improved catching on deep passes inside the numbers.



Miami Dolphins

WR Tyreek Hill (Superstar X-Factor) RAC Em' Up: Wins RAC catches. (X-Factor) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

CB Jalen Ramsey (Superstar X-Factor) Bottleneck: Dominantly win man press attempts. (X-Factor) Acrobat: Divinig catches & swats. One Step Ahead: Faster reaction to receiver outs in man coverage. Bench Press: Press wins fatigue the receiver.

LT Terron Armstead (Superstar) Secure Protector: Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves. Edge Protector: Stronger pass protection vs. elite edge rushers.

WR Jaylen Waddle (Superstar) Short In Elite: Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.



Minnesota Vikings

(Photo: EA Sports)

WR Justin Jefferson (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Route Technician: Quicker cuts while running routes. Short In Elite: Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers. Deep Out Elite: Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers.

SS Harrison Smith (Superstar) Enforcer: Guaranteed tackle after hit-sticking ballcarriers. Flat Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in flat zones. Deep in Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones.

LOLB Danielle Hunter (Superstar) Reach Elite: Able to tackle/sack while engaged with blockers. Speedster: Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance.



New England Patriots

LOLB Matthew Judon (Superstar) Demoralizer: Hit-sticking the ballcarrier wipes their zone progress. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.



New Orleans Saints

MLB Demario Davis (Superstar X-Factor) Reinforcement: Higher chance to defeat run blocks & disrupt catches. (X-Factor) Out My Way: Dominant impact block wins vs. WRs, HBs, & TEs. Secure Tackler: Higher success rate of conservative tackles. Outmatched: better catch knockouts against RBs.

CB Marshon Lattimore (Superstar) On the Ball: Grants improved reactions to runoffs. Deep Out Zone Ko: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

LDE Cameron Jordan (Superstar) Instant Rebate: Successful block sheds grant a pass rush point. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat Elite: Dominant edge rush moves & increased QB pressure.

HB Alvin Kamara (superstar) RB Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up at RB. Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations.



New York Giants

DT Dexter Lawrence II (Superstar X-Factor) Blitz: On field blockers have their resistance bars wiped. (X-Factor) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Unpredictable: Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance. Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays.

HB Saquon Barkley (Superstar X-Factor) First One Free: High fakeout rate on next juke, spin, or hurdle. (X-Factor) Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Leap Frog: Prevents fumbles while hurdling. Energizer: Replenish stamina after successful skill moves.



New York Jets

(Photo: EA Sports)

CB Sauce Gardner (Superstar) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Inside Shade: Faster reactions to receiver cuts inside the numbers. Deep Out Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

DT Quinnen Williams (Superstar) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Unpredictable: Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance.

QB Aaron Rodgers (Superstar) Gunslinger: Grants faster passing speed. Roaming Deadeye: Perfect pass accuracy while standing outside the pocket. Pass Lead Elite: Increased throw power when leading bullet passes.

RT Mekhi Becton Sr. (Superstar) Puller Elite: Significantly increases effectiveness of pull blocks. Nasty Streak: Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.



Philadelphia Eagles

CB Darius Saly Jr. (Superstar X-Factor) Shutdown: Tighter coverage & more INTs on contested catches. (X-Factor) Acrobat: Diving catches & swats. Deep Out KO: Improved knockouts in man va. deep routes. Inside Shade: Faster reaction to receiver cuts inside the numbers.

WR A.J. Brown (Superstar X-Factor) Max Security: High success rate on possession catches. (X-Factor) WR Apprentice: Four additional hot routes at any WR position. Runoff Elite: Grants more convincing runoffs. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

QB Jalen Hurts (Superstar X-Factor) Run & Gun: Grants perfect passing while on the run. (X-Factor) Juke Box: Grants steerable juke animations. Gunslinger: Grants faster passing speed. Fastbreak: Improved blocking on designed QB runs. Anchored Extender: Higher chance to break the first sack by a blitzing DB.

RT Lane Johnson (Superstar) Fool Me Once: Gains blocking resistance faster. Nasty Streak: Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.

C Jason Kelce (Superstar) Natural Talent: Begin the game with blocker resistance. Screen Protector: Dominant impact block wins on screen plays.

LOLB Haason Reddick (Superstar) Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

TE Dallas Goedert (Superstar) Mid Out Elite: Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.

DT Fletcher Cox (Superstar) Under Pressure: Larger area of effect for QB pressure and disruption. Secure Tackler: Higher success rate on conservative tackles.



Pittsburgh Steelers

LOLB T.J. Watt (Superstar X-Factor) Unstoppable Force: Pass rush wins lead to quicker block shedding. (X-Factor) Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. No Outsiders: Quicker run sheds against outside zone plays. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

RDE Cameron Heyward (Superstar X-Factor) Fearmonger: Chance to pressure the QB while engaged with a blocker. (X-Factor) Unpredictable: Shed wins are less likely to add to blocker resistance. El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Inside Stuff: Quicker run sheds against inside run plays.

FS Minkah Fitzpatrick (Superstar) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Tip Drill: Higher chance to catch tipped passes. Deep Out Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep outside zones.

WR Diontae Johnson (Superstar) Short In Elite: Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers.



San Francisco 49ers

(Photo: EA Sports)

RDE Nick Bosa (Superstar X-Factor) Relentless: Rush moves no longer cost points. (X-Factor) Extra Credit: Grants an additional max pass rush point. Speedster: Speed rush moves partially ignore blocker resistance. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.

MLB Fred Warner (Superstar X-Factor) Zone Hawk: More INTs in zone coverage. (X-Factor) Lurker: Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders. Outmatched: Better catch knockouts against RBs. Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

TE George Kittle (Superstar X-Factor) YAC Em' Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle. (X-Factor) Route Apprentice: Four additional hot routes from any receiver position. Short Out Elite: Improved catching on short passes outside the numbers. Short In Elite: Improved catching on short passes inside the numbers.

HB Christian McCaffery (Superstar X-Factor) Ankle Breaker: High fakeout rate on skill moves following the catch. (X-Factor) Evasive: Grants steerable spin & juke moves. Leap Frog: Prevents fumbles while hurdling. Playmaker: Immediate & precise reactions to playmaker inputs. Backfield Master: More hout routes & improved catching from the backfield.

R WDeebo Samuel (Superstar X-Factor) YAC Em' Up: Increased chance to break the first post-catch tackle. (X-Factor) Mid Out Elite: Improved catching on medium passes outside the numbers. Slot-O-Matic: Better cuts & catching on short slot routes. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

LT Trent Williams (Superstar) All Day: Better protection against frequent shed attempts. Post Up: Dominant when engaged in double-team blocks. Edge Protector: Stronger pass protections va. elite edge rushers. Nasty Streak: Dominant impact block wins against DBs & LBs.



Seattle Seahawks

WR D.K. Metcalf (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Outside Apprentice: Four additional hot routes when lined up outside. Deep Out Elite: Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers. Red Zone Threat: Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.



Tampa Bay Buccaneers

MLB Lavonte David (Superstar X-Factor) Run Stuffer: Block shedding is more effective vs. run plays. (X-Factor) Lurker: Spectacular catch animations for lurking defenders. Deflator: More ballcarrier fatigue on non-conservative tackles. Mid Zone KO: Improved reactions & catch knockouts in mid zones.

WR Mike Evans (Superstar X-Factor) Double Me: Wins aggressive catches vs. single coverage. (X-Factor) Deep Ouot Elite: Improved catching on deep passes outside the numbers. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers. Red Zone Threat: Improved catching vs. single coverage in the red zone.

LT Tristan Wirfs (Superstar) Secure Protector: Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves. Natural Talent: Begin the game with blocker assistance.

DT Vita Vea (Superstar) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. B.O.G.O.: Grants a free pass rush move after spending a point.

C Ryan Jensen (Superstar) Secure Protector: Stronger protection vs. quick block shed moves. All Day: Better protection against frequent she attempts.

WR Chris Godwin (Superstar) Slot-O-Matic: Better cuts & catching on short slot routes. Mid In Elite: Improved catching on medium passes inside the numbers.

LOLB Shaquil Barrett (Superstar) Strip Specialist: Reduced tackle penalty while trying to strip the ball. Edge Threat: Dominant pass rush moves from the edge.



Tennessee Titans

HB Derick Henry (Superstar X-Factor) Freight Train: Increased chance to break the next tackle attempt. (X-Factor) Arm Bar: More powerful stiff arm animations. Tank: Breaks hit-stick tackles. Backlash: More tackler fatigue on non-conservative tackles. Closer: Reduced zone objectives in the 2nd half.

FS Kevin Byard (Superstar) Pick Artist: Better catching & improved stamina on INT returns. Deep in Zone KO: Improved reactions/knockouts in deep inside zones.

RDE Jeffrey Simmons (Superstar) El Toro: Dominant bull rush wins from max pass rush points. Run Stopper: Shed attempts are free on run plays.



Washington Commanders