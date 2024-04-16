New Mafia Game Reportedly Going to Be Revealed Soon

According to a new report, a new Mafia game -- potentially the long-rumored Mafia 4 -- is going to be announced and revealed soon. The report comes the way of an X user that goes by "Kurakasis," a source that recently has proven reliable and reputable. According to the apparent insider, Take-Two Interactive has begun "preparations for announcement regarding the Mafia series." Unfortunately, the report makes no mention of what exactly this game is going to be, but it will presumably be the next mainline installment in the series.

Of course, "soon" is vague, and Kurakasis notes it is difficult to give a timeframe. What they do note is that when this happened with a previous Take-Two Interactive game, Judas, there was about a three to four week split between gearing up for a reveal and the actual reveal. There's no guarantee this process will replicate, but it is safe to assume it could, as the leaker is.

What isn't mentioned is what studio is making the game, but it is presumably the Take-Two Interactive-owned Hangar 13, who took over the series with Mafia 3 and has been at the helm since.

All of that said, take everything here with a grain of salt. Not only is this all unofficial information, from a source who doesn't have the longest track record, but even if it is accurate, it is also subject to change that could render incorrect over time. The rumors about this project have been a long-time coming though, so it wouldn't be surprising if it is finally read to be revealed.

The Mafia series, for those that don't know, is a crime action-adventure series that debuted back in 2002 via the first release in the series, aptly called Mafia. It comes from an era of "GTA clones," but unlike all of the other clones from that time, it has lived on, partially because it is a much higher quality than many of the other games that used to commonly populate this genre but no longer do. It's never reached the heights of GTA, but it a series that has cemented itself. The same could be said of Saints Row though, and its most recent installment, a flop, literally shuttered the studio behind, Volition.

It took another eight years for Mafia 2 to release in 2010. Then in 2016, Mafia 3 was released. Then in 2020, the first game got a remake dubbed Mafia: Definitive Edition. The same year, Mafia 2 also got a remaster. Beyond this, there were two mobile spins offs in 2010 and 2016, dubbed Mafia 2 Mobile and Mafia 3 Rivals, respectively.