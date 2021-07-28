Magic: The Gathering Arena Jumpstart: Historic Horizons Preview: Enchantment (Exclusive)

This week, Wizards of the Coast announced Jumpstart: Historic Horizons, a new set headed to Magic: The Gathering Arena in August. The new set is comprised of 782-cards, many from Modern Horizons and Modern Horizons II. But JumpStart Historic Horizons will, for the first time, introduce 31 new cards that will not exist in Magic's print formats, using the new Arena-exclusive card mechanics Seek, Perpetually, and Conjure. Wizards of the Coast provided ComicBook.com with an exclusive preview of one of the Jumpstart: Historic Horizons packets. This packet is "Enchantment," focusing on playing enchantment cards and exploiting synergistic bonuses for having many enchantments.

Like the previous Jumpstart set, Jumpstart: Historic Horizons has a unique format where players make a deck out of two themed packets. Taking advantage of the digital format, Wizards of the Coast will add variance to each pack, meaning that certain cards could replace certain other cards whenever the packet is opened. Here is a complete list of the cards in the Enchantment pack and their variance:

Squirrel Sanctuary - 34%

Setessan Skirmisher - 33 %

Destiny Spinner - 100%

Omen of the Sun - 100%

Veteran Charger - 100%

Lagonna-Band Storyteller - 100%

Captivating Unicorn - 50%

Fall of the Imposter - 50%

Reprobation - 50%

Captured by Lagacs - 100%

Sythis, Harvest's Hand - 60%

Skyblade's Boon - 33%

Pious Wayfarer - 33%

Nylea's Forerunner - 50 %

Baffling End - 25%

Pacifism - 50%

Sanctum Weaver - 30%

Alseid of Life's Bounty - 33%

Starfield Mystic - 34%

Seal Away - 25%

Sterling Grove - 10%

Cycling Land - 100%

Veteran Charger is one of those Arena-exclusive cards included in Jumpstart: Historic Horizons. It takes advantage of the Perpetually mechanic to boost a creature that is still in a player's hand. You can see this card and several others included in the Enchantment pack below.

What do you think? Let us know in the comments. Jumpstart: Historic Horizons comes to Magic: The Gathering Arena on August 12th.