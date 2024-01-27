Clue Characters Get Magic: The Gathering Cards in New Set

A new Magic: The Gathering expansion offers players the chance to figure out "whodunnit" or clear out the other investigators standing in their way. Next month, Wizards of the Coast will release Ravnica: Clue Edition, a new "annex" set that will be released as part of the wider Murders at Karlov Manor set. The new game re-imagines the cast of Clue as members of Ravnica's various guilds as they try to solve the murder of Guildmage Boddy. Players create a Magic deck by combining two of the booster packs in the new product together and then use it to either solve the mystery or take out your opponents.

Gameplay of Ravnica: Clue Edition combines aspects of both Magic and Clue. At the start of the game, draw from a stack of 21 evidence cards (each of which are also playable Magic cards) and place it in the Case file. The other cards are distributed to players to hold and to hide. Players then attempt to solve the mystery by playing a normal game of Magic. Players can eliminate suspects, weapons, or locations by "Making a Sugestion" either by dealing damage to an opponent or by exiling cards equal to six mana or more at the end of their turn. As with Clue, players only have one shot to Make an Accusation and look inside the envelope. However, if their accusation is incorrect, they can still win the game by eliminating all of their opponents.

Each booster box of Ravnica: Clue Edition comes with a total of 8 of a possible 20 booster packs, along with the 21 Evidence cards and the other items needed to play the Clue format of the game. Notably, the murder weapons from the Evidence cards also appear in the wider Murders at Karlov Manor set. However, the remaining Evidence cards aren't legal in the Standard format. The set also contains a total of 30 mechanically unique cards.

Ravnica: Clue Edition comes out on February 23rd.